5 best beginner-friendly looter shooter MMO

Looter shooter games have been around for a long time. This genre combines shooting features with the RPG loot concept to empower your characters and defeat hordes of monsters and final bosses. Many of these games are designed to be enjoyed with a group of players, improving the game's overall experience. Recently, the genre has been quite popular. There's always something to discover and do, from clearing new story content to having fun killing bosses for better gear.

While some gamers appreciate a bit of grinding, a decent looter shooter will have just enough balance to keep the progression from feeling slow or repetitive. If done correctly, the grind is barely visible.

Let's have a look at some of these games with a hint of MMO that you and your buddies might enjoy.

Some of the best looter shooters on the market

1) Destiny 2

Bungie always delivers a fantastic experience (Image via Bungie)

When the creators behind the iconic FPS franchise Halo unveiled their new shooter game, Destiny, expectations were very high. However, the game was not well received initially. Bungie made an effort, and after years of improvements and expansions, Destiny 2 is a huge name when it comes to FPS looter shooter MMOs.

The game is still popular today and features some excellent campaigns and characters. The gameplay is very stylish, as one would expect from Bungie. The game contains hours of material, including PvP multiplayer. The endgame is solid, with numerous raid bosses offering a lot of loot.

2) Division 2

Unlike other games in this genre with sci-fi settings, Division 2 takes a grounded approach (Image via Ubisoft)

Whereas other games in the looter shooter genre take a sci-fi or fantasy approach, Ubisoft decided to make their new third-person IP in a modern, everyday world. The Division was a massive success thanks to the setting. The game occurs in a chaotic post-apocalyptic world brought about by a deadly virus. Players take on the role of Strategic Homeland Division Agents, sent to different cities of America to aid in the crisis.

Division 2 is set in the same world as its predecessor, but instead of a cold winter in New York, this time, the game is set in Washington, D.C., seven months after the events of the first game. Players have access to various weapons such as ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and other heavy weaponry to deal with the violent gangs. The game also has PvE in the form of Dark Zones(DZs), where players have to fight other players and AI enemies alike to extract whatever loot they find in these DZs.

3) Warframe

A weird mix of Hack-and-slash, a third-person shooter, this game is quite fun (Image via Digital Extremes)

This exciting blend of hack-and-slash and third-person looter shooter developed by Digital Extremes has become one of the top MMOs on consoles and PCs. You take on the role of a Tenno, an old warrior from an alien culture that has awoken from its slumber. The suit your Tenno warrior uses is called a Warframe.

The game has stylish, fluid combat, an engaging story, many Warframes to unlock, and hours of content to clear. Your progress is determined by the loot dropped by foes, which you may use to enhance your gear. The game is frequently updated, and you can acquire every item, including those in the in-game store, simply by playing it.

4) Stalcraft

Fan of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.? Give Stalcraft a try. (Image via EXBO)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R is one of the best FPS game series despite being somewhat underrated. Nonetheless, it has garnered a dedicated following. Stalcraft was originally a mod of S.T.A.L.K.E.R for another popular game, Minecraft. Later, it got enough funding to become a full-fledged game by itself.

Stalcraft keeps the survivor and horror themes of the original game as players explore Chernobyl's contaminated areas. It's an MMO with a first-person camera and features of a looter shooter game. Players can get lost in the game's content for hours, and adversaries include other players, AI bandits and mercenaries, deformed animals, and numerous anomalies. The game also features a deep crafting system where players must use various items they loot to craft gear.

5) Outriders

A fun game to kill a few hours in (Image via Square Enix)

Outriders is a third-person looter shooter and massively multiplayer online role-playing game created by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. As is customary in games of this genre, the player can choose from four different classes, each with their own set of skills.

Outriders is set in a dark sci-fi environment in which players assume the role of an outrider, an elite soldier from Earth. The game includes a campaign as well as numerous side tasks. The crafting menu, where you may mix and match mods for your weapons and change how they function, is one of the game's strongest elements. Outriders is a great game to play with friends for MMORPG players.

Hopefully, this list will be sufficient to assist you if you are new to the looter shooter genre or a veteran player of one of the games wishing to broaden your horizons.