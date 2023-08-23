All Destiny 2 expansions and seasons in chronological order explained

Since the initial release of Destiny 2 in 2017, it has become a vast universe loaded with content. From major expansions introducing fresh planets and enemies to new seasons coming with activities and challenges, Destiny 2 has something for everyone. Although there are seven expansions and 21 seasons in Destiny 2, most of the content before the Shadowkeep is vaulted and removed from the game. This confuses the order of the expansions and seasons for beginners.

Keeping it in mind, this article will chronologically explore all the expansions and seasons to provide an overview of what this game has brought in those years.

Forsaken, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and other expansions in Destiny 2

Year 1 Destiny 2 (2017-2018):

After the massive success of Destiny, Bungie launched Destiny 2 in 2017 as a fresh start for the franchise. Unlike its predecessor, Destiny 2 was released on PC alongside multiple consoles. In Year 1, it introduced the players to a fresh story and a range of activities on different planets.

Red War (Season 1):

This was the first season of Destiny 2, where players fought against the Red Legion and their leader, Dominus Ghaul.

Curse of Osiris (Season 2):

In year 1, Curse of Osiris was the first-ever expansion of Destiny 2. This expansion/season introduced the players to Mercury and Vex. They also brought Warlock Osiris into the storyline this season.

Warmind (Season 3)-

In this expansion/season, Bungie gave the players a new activity called Escalation Protocol alongside many unique weapons. This season also had a fresh story, including Warmind Rasputin and Hive worm god Xol.

Forsaken (2018-2019):

This is the first major expansion of Destiny 2 after Curse of Osiris and Warmind. It came with two new areas: The Dreaming City & The Tangled Shore. This expansion took a dark turn as Guardians sought revenge for the death of Cayde-6, a beloved character in the Destiny universe.

Season of the Outlaw (Season 4)

Season of the Outlaw came with the base Forsaken campaign story alongside the fresh areas. It also introduced the players to the new Shattered Throne dungeon and the Last Wish Raid.

Season of the Forge (Season 5)

This season revolved around a new three-player activity called the Forge Ignition. Players worked with the head of the Black Armory, Ada-1, and unlocked a lot of powerful gear and weapons.

Season of the Drifter (Season 6)

Season of the Drifter introduced a competitive version of the Gambit mode and a new game mode called Reckoning. It also came with a lot of stories and lore revolving around Drifter.

Season of Opulence (Season 7)

Season of Opulence is the final season of the Forsaken expansion. In this iteration, Bungie introduced the Crown of Sorrow raid. It also had a six-player activity called Menagerie, which allowed players to customize their loot drop rolls.

Shadowkeep (2019-2020):

This expansion introduced a new campaign where Guardians faced nightmares from their past and unearthed new mysteries on the Moon. Furthermore, it also introduced multiple activities like the Garden of Salvation raid, Pit of Heresy dungeon, and a horde mode public event named Altars of Sorrow.

Season of the Undying (Season 8)

The first season of Shadowkeep centered around the Vex invasion and their assault on the Moon. Guardians prevented this invasion in a six-player Vex Offensive activity and earned new weapons and armor.

Season of Dawn (Season 9)

The highlight of the Season of Dawn was the Sundial activity and the return of Saint-14 in Destiny 2.

Season of the Worthy (Season 10)

This season featured the Seraph Tower public event and a seasonal story, including Rasputin and the upcoming threat of the Almighty.

Season of Arrivals (Season 11)

Season of Arrivals came with the Umbral Engram system, offering more control over loots. It also featured the Prophecy dungeon in Destiny 2.

Beyond Light (2020-2022)

With this expansion, Bungie introduced the brand new Stasis subclass and areas like Europa and Cosmodrone.

Season of the Hunt (Season 12)

The first season of Beyond Light revolved around hunting down the Hive god Xivu Arath's champions. It also featured the Wrathborn Hunt activity and the Hawkmoon exotic quest.

Season of the Chosen (Season 13)

In Season of the Chosen, Guardians challenged Caiatl's champions in the Battlegrounds.

Season of the Splicer (Season 14)

This season came with a story where the Guardians hacked into the Vex network to save the Last City. The highlights were the return of the Vault of Glass raid and a six-player matchmade activity named Override.

Season of the Lost (Season 15)

This season's story centered around the mysterious Queen Mara Sov. The new activities in this season were Astral Alignment and Shattered Realm.

The Witch Queen (2022-2023):

The launch of this expansion came with the first light subclass rework in Destiny 2. With this rework, guardians were allowed to mix and match different aspects and fragment similarly to the Stasis subclass.

Season of the Risen (Season 16)

This season featured PsiOps Battlegrounds, a six-player matchmade Arena.

Season of the Haunted (Season 17)

The Leviathan returned in this season as the Derelict Leviathan. The new seasonal activities were Nightmare Containment Public Event and Sever. Bungie also introduced the solar subclass rework.

Season of Plunder (Season 18)

Similar to the previous seasons, it also came with new activities like Ketchcrash, Expedition, and Pirate Hideouts. King's Fall also got its rerun this season.

Season of the Seraph (Season 19)

A new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, was released this season. The new activities in this season were Heist Battlegrounds, seasonal story missions, and the Operation: Seraph's Shield Exotic mission.

Lightfall (2023-?):

Lightfall is the ongoing expansion in Destiny 2. In this expansion, Bungie introduced a new subclass called Strand and a new destination: Neomuna.

Season of Defiance (Season 20)

This season introduced The Root of Nightmares raid alongside the Lightfall campaign story, including Veil and Witness.

Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Season of the Deep featured the latest Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. The new fishing activity also made its debut this season in Destiny 2.

The Final Shape (2024):

Set to release in 2024, the Final Shape is the eighth expansion of Destiny 2. This expansion will be the end of The Light and Darkness Saga.