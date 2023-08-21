Bungie ignores Stasis for the third Destiny 2 season in a row

Stasis was the first darkness subclass in Destiny 2. However, after Beyond Light went live, there has been very little to no focus on this subclass. To make matters more interesting, this was the first subclass where Bungie introduced the Aspects and Fragments concept, which was later applied to the three Light subclasses. Stasis, however, has been neglected ever since.

Furthermore, after Strand appeared, it appears Bungie has completely ignored the first-ever Darkness subclass in Destiny 2 for the third season in a row.

Is Stasis not in a good place in Destiny 2?

It’s hard to say if Stasis is in a good place at this point in time. Ever since the subclass went live in Destiny 2, Bungie had to issue nerfs to reduce its game-breaking impact in the Crucible. Players have turned away from this subclass and are either sticking to the three Light subclasses or Strand.

Moreover, over the past two seasons, the seasonal artifact didn’t see the inclusion of any mods that were primarily focused on Destiny 2 Stasis. While there were universal mods that could be used in tandem with all five subclasses, Stasis-oriented mods were absent.

The developers recently revealed the Seasonal Artifact for Season 22. To make matters more disappointing for players, the developers left out the elemental manifestation of the Darkness yet again.

While they will be changing things for this subclass in the new season, the changes might not amount to much. For starters, Renewal Grasps, a Stasis-based Hunter Exotic, is being reworked and will probably rekindle the interest in Stasis builds.

Moreover, the Stasis fragments are being given a vendor-based unlock system too. This will make unlocking these fragments less tedious.

On the contrary, considering these Stasis Exotics aren’t in a good place right now, the developers are trying to fix them first before introducing mods to help make the builds even better. In that case, Stasis-oriented mods should be present in the Season 23 Seasonal Artifact.

It’s difficult to say what the situation will be like in the final season of the Lightfall expansion. However, if the developers intend on releasing a third Darkness-based subclass in The Final Shape, then Season 23 is the last chance that they get to focus on Stasis. While the subclass is mainly aimed at a crowd-control playstyle, it can be quite lethal.

Agreed that there aren’t too many builds as deadly as an Arc Vesper Warlock or an Omnioculus Hunter, but it does have builds with some strong damage-dealing capacities. Having Seasonal Artifact mods that add an edge to these builds is also the need of the hour because it helps players lean into a lot of interesting playstyles in Destiny 2, especially the ones they haven’t ventured into yet.