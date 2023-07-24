5 Best Destiny 2 Exotics for Stasis Hunters

Destiny 2 offers an in-depth MMORPG experience comprising numerous gameplay mechanics along with three distinct classes: Warlock, Titan, and Hunter. Each class has its own set of strengths and abilities that lead players to adapt to a different playstyle. Fans determined to stay agile in combat can resort to the Hunter class.

The Bungie-developed game also comprises many subclasses, one of which is Stasis. You can obtain a variety of loot that can supplement crafting a strong character build that is Stasis-oriented. The best loot is associated with the Exotic rarity and these gear items offer a unique perk.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Renewal Grasps and four other exceptional Destiny 2 Exotics for Stasis Hunters

1) Renewal Grasps

This Exotic is best suited for Stasis builds. (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 players will greatly benefit from Renewal Grasps if they use Duskfield grenades. It comes with a perk titled Depths of Duskfield, which significantly increases the radius of its effect.

While the teammates under the influence of Duskfield are imparted some amount of damage reduction, the adversaries that enter this field can deal only a reduced amount of damage to players.

You can thus rely on Renewal Grasps for a robust defensive strategy in PvE activities. It can enable you to craft a strong Stasis-oriented build as well if you team up with other players often. Those inclined to play on their own can peruse this guide on how to leave a fireteam.

2) Mask of Bakris

Players must dodge to trigger its perk. (Image via Destiny 2)

You can employ a combination of evasive and aggressive tactics with the help of the Mask of Bakris. It is an Exotic helmet that is bundled with a perk called Light Shift. As the name suggests, it offers a Shift ability in place of the Stasis subclass’ Dodge ability.

This replacement comes with the added advantage of a partial cloak that is triggered during this evasion move. Furthermore, once the move ends, Arc and Stasis weapons deal an additional amount of damage. This boost lasts only for a short span.

You can thus use any Arc or Stasis weapon of your choice to avail of the extra damage. Those interested can peruse this god roll guide pertaining to Out of Bounds submachine gun, which is a good Arc weapon to use with Mask of Bakris.

3) Star-Eater Scales

This Exotic is ideal for players who wish to leverage Supers. (Image via Destiny 2)

You can enhance the effectiveness of your Supers by opting for Star-Eater Scales. The perk Feast of Light is instrumental in acquiring extra energy from the Orbs of Power. You can even overcharge the Super by picking these orbs when the energy gauge is full.

As a result, whenever you cast a Super (when overcharged) this perk grants a small amount of healing. It also offers an additional amount of damage to Super. Furthermore, if you attain a maximum level of overcharge, you can avail of an overshield.

This Exotic jives well with the Hunter’s Super called Silence and Squall. You can not only freeze targets but also deal increased damage owing to the Stasis Storm created by this Super. Fans inclined to know more can peruse this guide on how to get Star-Eater Scales.

4) The Dragon’s Shadow

You can enhance your mobility with this gear. (Image via Destiny 2)

The Dragon’s Shadow is one of the most versatile Exotic gear that is conducive for a majority of Hunter builds, including ones involving Stasis. Its perk Wraithmetal Mail is particularly useful to players who resort to dodging.

Whenever one dodges, this perk auto reloads all the guns along with imparting extra speed to movement and weapon handling. This incentivizes a fast-paced combat tactic. You can thus opt for The Dragon’s Shadow if you wish to stay mobile in battles.

Ensure to dodge whenever possible to trigger the perk. While the Hunter class focuses on mobility, you can play as a Titan to gain more survivability. One can peruse this list outlining the five best Exotics for Stasis Titans.

5) The Bombardiers

This Exotic encourages players to use dodge. (Image via Destiny 2)

You can consider The Bombardiers if you wish for an alternative to The Dragon’s Shadow. The Bombardiers comes with a perk titled Parting Gift which tosses out an explosive whenever a player dodges.

What makes this Exotic leg armor effective for all subclasses is the myriad effects it offers for each of them. This perk enables the explosive to inflict a slow effect on adversaries if you are using the Stasis subclass.

This Exotic works well with Winter Shroud’s Aspect, which slows down the surrounding foes when a player dodges. Check out this article covering the five best Exotics for Void Hunters if you wish to try out a different subclass altogether.

Destiny 2 is packed to the brim with a variety of PvE activities for players to test out their builds. You can currently partake in Season of the Deep and complete various weekly challenges.