How to get the Star Eater Scales in Destiny 2

Exotic items in Destiny 2 can often alter the build that a player uses when they're participating in activities. The armor pieces of this rarity are class-specific, while Exotic weapons can be shared between characters on the same account through the Vault. There are two ways these gear pieces can be acquired in the game. One is by purchasing them from the Monument to Lost Light at the Tower, and the other is by completing specific activities in this game.

The Star Eater Scales is an Exotic leg armor for Hunters in Destiny 2. This item's neutral game isn't that strong, and it's mostly used to deal a lot of damage during boss DPS phases. Here's how players can get their hands on this item in the game.

How to unlock the Star Eater Scales in Destiny 2

Unlike Exotic weapons, the Star Eater Scales — like all armor pieces in Destiny 2 — can be acquired by completing Legend and Master Lost Sectors solo. These Lost Sectors usually have mission modifiers that make the overall activity more difficult than it normally is.

Alternatively, if you've acquired the Star Eater Scales once, whenever you successfully complete a Grandmaster Nightfall, you'll stand a chance of receiving a copy of this gear with different stat rolls. In fact, whenever there's an easy Grandmaster Nightfall like the Devil's Lair, it's worth completing to obtain better rolls of the Exotic Armor pieces that you already have.

What does the Star Eater Scales do?

With the Star Eater Scales equipped, whenever you pick up an Orb of Light, you receive a buff known as Feast of Light, which stacks five times. After you've successfully picked up five stacks, you will do bonus damage whenever you hit an enemy with your super. This makes the Star Eater Scales one of the best DPS Exotics right now.

However, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind while using this Exotic armor piece in Destiny 2. First of all, if your super meter isn't full, then you won't receive the Feast of Light buff whenever you pick up an Orb of Power. So you will have to ensure that you've filled your super meter before you enter a DPS phase.

Secondly, the Star Eater Scales offers no neutral buffs, making it a very situational Exotic in Destiny 2. What you can do is, use some other Exotic, and right before you enter the DPS phase, you swap into this one before you deploy your super. You will still have to collect around five Orbs of Power to fill your super meter.

This works best if there's a Well Warlock on the team. Whenever they pop their Well of Radiance, they generate Orbs of Power. So you can switch to the Star Eater Scales, collect those orbs, and then launch your super in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes