How to leave a fireteam in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 allows players to create or join a Fireteam, enabling them to engage in a wide range of in-game activities. The Fireteam plays a vital role by assisting players overcome tough challenges, face formidable foes, and complete various objectives. Playing within a Fireteam is an excellent method of accomplishing goals and obtaining more significant rewards compared to playing solo.

Nonetheless, players are always free to leave a Fireteam if they feel it doesn't provide the desired experience. In Destiny 2, players can depart from a Fireteam even while in Orbit.

Once you choose to leave the Fireteam, you can pursue objectives independently or join another one to experience the thrill of multiplayer gameplay.

This article features some steps, specific to each platform, for successfully leaving a Fireteam in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to leave a fireteam on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

You have the option to depart from a Fireteam (Image via Bungie)

Here is the step-by-step guide to leaving a Fireteam on each platform:

PlayStation:

Press the Touchpad button.

Hold the Triangle button to leave the Fireteam.

Xbox:

Press the Select button.

Hold the "Y" button to leave the Fireteam.

PC:

Press the "Tab" key.

Hold the "O" key to leave the Fireteam.

To access the menu on the screen, press the corresponding button (Touchpad, Select, or Tab) which will bring up three options on the bottom left side of the screen: "Summon a Vehicle," "Leave Fireteam," and "Open Director."

Each option will be associated with a specific button to activate the corresponding action. By following the above instructions for your platform, you can successfully leave the Fireteam.

How to leave a Fireteam from Orbit

Departing from a Fireteam while in Orbit (Image via Bungie)

The process for departing from a Fireteam while in Orbit is slightly different. The steps to do so on different platforms are mentioned below:

PlayStation:

To leave, press the Circle button.

Xbox:

Press the "B" button to exit the Fireteam.

PC:

Simply press the “Esc” key.

Once you've pressed the appropriate button, a warning will appear, indicating that you are about to leave the Fireteam. After confirming, you can exit the Fireteam while in Orbit.

If you hold the position of a Fireteam leader and wish to depart, you must designate another player as the new leader. This can be achieved by accessing the roster menu and choosing the desired member whom you wish to promote.

From there, simply select the "Promote to Fireteam Leader" option to transfer leadership to the selected player.

While part of a Fireteam, you can engage in various activities such as Raids, Dungeons, and other challenging missions to earn rewards. Certain bosses in Destiny 2 can be quite formidable and may require a considerable amount of time to defeat.

Thus, having a squad helps you effectively overcome these challenges and save time.