New Destiny 2 glitch is currently breaking the new Dungeon

The Destiny 2 community seems to have gotten their hands on another exploit within the new Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. With the game-breaking immunity shield bug fix on the boss encounter, players got hold of another glitch that can make the activity easier for all three Guardians within the fireteam. The overview of the exploit involves reducing the revival time between encounters.

To summarize, one fireteam at least needs to wipe in between the encounters, specifically within the jumping puzzles. Since these sections reduce the respawn timer from 45 seconds to 15 seconds, the entirety of the Dungeon will be set to 15-second timers, even in the no-respawn zone.

The new respawn bug can reduce respawn timer in Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep

Readers should note that this specific bug is still active in the game, with no fixes confirmed by Bungie yet. However, with the weekly reset and a mid-season patch set to arrive on July 18, this exploit has a chance of getting fixed. As mentioned, the bug in question is tied to the jumping puzzles between the main encounters.

Destiny 2 timer in Esther encounter (Image via Cheese Forever)

The following steps should help readers follow along with the cheese inside the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon:

The bug can be exploited only within the underwater/jumping puzzles between the main encounters.

Jumping puzzles before the Ecther and Nokru encounters can be taken into account.

A fireteam of three needs to wipe within the jumping puzzles before one of the two encounters, and run the Dungeon again.

Reviving as a whole will set the respawn timer for every member at 15 seconds for the rest of the Dungeon.

This will allow everyone to focus on their objectives, instead of going for the revival.

The following video by a well-known content creator, Cheese Forever, showcases the bug and how to properly execute it within the game. Given the nature of the exploit, it is clear that the glitch cannot be done when solo, as getting revived in 15 seconds is the ultimate objective here.

In case of a fix, it is recommended that readers keep an eye on Bungie's official Twitter support account, or the official website for patch notes. With a couple of high add-density encounters, Destiny 2 players will welcome this exploit for easier runs and clears.