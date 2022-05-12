Servant Leader god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

Introduced with Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, the Servant Leader has been a welcome addition to the player's arsenal in PvP. This Rapid Fire Framed weapon has seen a great spike in usage due to the wide range of perks that Guardians can choose from.

The Servant Leader Scout Rifle can be picked from Gambit, allowing players to focus on this weapon through Gambit engrams. Instead of a Contingency Plan, Guardians prefer picking up the Servant Leader as they have a guaranteed shot at a god-roll.

However, out of the 24 perks to choose from, some wonder what the best combinations inside PvP and PvE could be. The following article will guide players through all the perks required to dominate using the Servant Leader. A Rapid Fire Framed weapon also comes with the benefit of clearing adds.

Best perk combinations for the Servant Leader in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

The Servant Leader's stats in the game (Image via Destiny 2)

Scout Rifles contain a fair amount of viability in Season 16 PvE, as Anti Barrier Champions can be countered with this weapon type. However, given the number of days remaining for Season of the Risen, players can expect the Scout Rifles to be in the meta one way or the other in Season 17.

Guardians love using anything that can kill opposing players safely inside PvP. the Dead Man's Tale has gained popularity inside the sandbox because of its simple firing nature and hip-fire aim-assist.

The Servant Leader fires at 250 RPM, comparable to Randy's Throwing Knife. While it doesn't have fixed perks, the Servant Leader is nothing like Randy's Throwing Knife, despite being the same archetype.

2) PvP god roll

The Servant Leader PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

The Servant Leader can be one of the deadliest weapons to use inside PvP. Being a Scout Rifle, it consists of 89-meter damage falloff while having minimal Range and Impact. However, certain perks can tweak some of the stats to make it one of the best primary weapons for the Crucible.

The best perks for the Servant Leader in PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for additional Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for 25 Stability and 60 Reload Speed at 5x stack with each precision hit.

Kill Clip for 33% damage increase after reloading on kill.

The beauty of the Servant Leader comes from the amount of perks players can choose from. Some other perk combinations are as follows:

No Distraction and Rampage.

Outlaw and Kill Clip.

No Distraction and Kill Clip.

Rapid Hit and Rampage.

Killing Wind and Rampage.

Getting enough Range and Stability is key to making this weapon powerful in Destiny 2's 1v1 PvP fights.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll for the Servant Leader (Image via Destiny 2)

Players usually equip Scout Rifles to keep Champions stunned. While the energy Scout Rifle can also help pop elemental shield, the Servant Leader can make up for its damage alongside a high fire rate. The best perks for the Servant Leader inside PvE are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for Stability and Recoil direction.

Tactical Mag for Magazine increase, Reload Speed, and Stability.

Fourth Time's the Charm for two bullets to the magazine after four precision hits within two seconds.

Adrenaline Junkie for 33% damage increase after Grenade kills. One stack of this perk can be earned after weapon kills as well.

Frenzy is a great perk for a guaranteed increase in damage after 12 seconds in combat. Players can also choose Unrelenting for health regeneration after three shots on three separate targets or one powerful combatant.

