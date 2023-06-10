Can you get free Platinum coins in Diablo 4?

There are a lot of currencies that you can get your hands on in Diablo 4. While Gold is one that directly influences how your character performs in the game by allowing you to purchase more powerful items or upgrade some of your Unique ones, Platinum is used more in the in-game shop for cosmetic items like skins and mounts.

Diablo @Diablo



All the slaughtering, we've done together.



#ClassOf2023 As we go on, we remember.All the slaughtering, we've done together. As we go on, we remember.All the slaughtering, we've done together.#ClassOf2023 https://t.co/a5nqY7GtH1

There are many players in the Diablo community who are looking to help their class stand out from the rest of the crowd. This is why they are quite curious as to how they can get Platinum coins in the game and if they can get some for free.

For those wondering, there is currently no way to obtain Platinum coins for free in Diablo 4. Players looking to get their hands on the currency will be required to do so by investing some real-life money.

Alternatively, you can earn some from the higher tiers of the Battle Pass. However, that is locked behind the Premium pass, which players will need to purchase with Platinum coins.

How to get more Platinum currency in Diablo 4

As mentioned, to get your hands on more Platinum currency in Diablo 4, you must purchase them with real-life money. Apart from that, the game has no other means for you to obtain the resources that let you purchase cosmetics from the in-game shop.

Here is a list of the number of platinum coin packs that you can purchase and their cost in USD:

Platinum Price (USD) 11,500 $99.99 5,700 $49.99 2,800 $24.99 1,000 $9.99 500 $4.99 200 $1.99

How to spend your Platinum coins in Diablo 4

Using Platinum Currency in Diablo (Image via Blizzard)

Platinum coins are the resource that you will need to obtain cosmetic items in the game. There are a lot of armor skins and mounts that you can get in the shop, and each one is for cosmetic purposes and will not allow you to have an edge in the game over other players.

However, if you do not like what the Diablo store has to offer in terms of its cosmetic line-up, you can always choose to invest your purchased Platinum coins in the Battle Pass. By investing 1,000 Platinum coins, you will be able to purchase the Premium version of the Diablo 4 battle Pass, which will have 90 tiers of rewards, cosmetics, and loot to unlock.

The first 27 of these tiers will be free for all players. However, the rest is locked for the premium owners only.

If you wish to skip the first 20 levels, you can invest a bit more coins and get the Accelerated battle pass.

Poll : 0 votes