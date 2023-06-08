How to get the Primal Instinct mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has become a hot topic of discussion in the gaming community, generating significant excitement due to its impressive gameplay features. After looking at Diablo 4's features, it is evident that Blizzard Entertainment has invested considerable effort in keeping fans engaged through its captivating storyline, diverse character classes, intense enemy encounters, challenging open-world environment, and a range of distinctive elements.

Players can obtain rewards and valuable treasures upon completing levels and specific objectives within the game. However, Blizzard Entertainment has also introduced an opportunity for everyone to acquire free rewards. If you are a dedicated series fan or a newcomer and desire to receive in-game rewards, this is the perfect chance to seize.

The rewards include the Primal Instinct Mount through Twitch Drops, which can be obtained by watching Twitch streams that have activated these reward systems. This article provides a guide on unlocking the Primal Instinct Mount, so below, you will find the steps you need to follow.

Here’s how you can receive the Primal Instinct mount in Diablo 4

Starting on June 5th, Blizzard Entertainment will distribute four sets of weapon and armor cosmetic items and a Primal Horse Mount. These reward sets will have specific start and end times throughout June until July 2nd. To acquire the four sets of weapon and armor cosmetics, you can tune in to streams of designated Streamers with access to the rewards. To determine which Twitch Streamers are qualified to offer rewards, please refer to the official Diablo 4 website.

To obtain the Primal Instinct Mount, you can acquire it by gifting two Twitch Subscriptions at any Tier to a Diablo 4 streamer who meets the eligibility criteria. Doing so will make you eligible to receive the Primal Instinct Mount. This offer is valid from June 5th at 4 p.m. PDT and will continue until July 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

You can receive other rewards by watching streams for a specific time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once the process is complete, you will receive a notification in your Twitch notification inbox. Simply open the notification inbox and locate the Reward message containing the Reward code.

After receiving your Reward codes, the next step is to redeem them. To do this, log in to your Battle.Net account and navigate to the Account Overview section. There, you will find the option to redeem codes. Enter the reward code from Twitch and click the Redeem Code button. By doing so, you will successfully acquire the Primal Instinct Mount.

How to link the Battle.Net account with the Twitch account

To be eligible for your rewards, connecting your Battle.Net account with your Twitch account is necessary. Please adhere to the following instructions to link your accounts.

To begin, start by logging into your Battle.Net account. Once logged in, you will find the Account Overview section.

Within this section, navigate to the Connections tab

From there, access the Battle.Net connection page, where you will find the option to link your account with Twitch

Click on "connect to Twitch" and carefully follow the provided instructions to establish the connection between your Battle.Net and Twitch accounts

Afterward, proceed to browse the Twitch Channels that are eligible to offer rewards

While exploring the channels, keep an eye out for the DropsEnabled option

At the top of the Chat section, you will find the rewards displayed

By actively watching the participating channel, you will make progress toward earning drops

You can always check your progress in your profile menu at any time

Once your progress is complete, a notification of "Claimed" will appear at the bottom of the chat, indicating that you can collect your rewards

Your claimed rewards will be provided to you within 24 hours. If you encounter any difficulties with the claiming procedure, attempt to contact the Blizzard support team by visiting their official website.

Poll : 0 votes