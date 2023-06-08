Can you manually save your game in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has taken the world by storm and is now the fastest-selling Blizzard Entertainment title of all time. Players all over the world are currently checking out everything the game has to offer. However, while they're going through all the content, many fans are wondering whether the RPG has a manual save option for their progress.

This article takes a look at how players can save their progress in Diablo 4.

There is no manual save option in Diablo 4

Diablo @Diablo



And so many beautiful places to die ☠️ There are so many sights to see in #DiabloIV 's Sanctuary.And so many beautiful places to die ☠️ There are so many sights to see in #DiabloIV's Sanctuary.And so many beautiful places to die ☠️ https://t.co/MJrJV1ZNDa

There is no manual save option in Diablo 4 as of June 2023. It is understandable that players would want such a mechanic to be implemented in the game since many RPGs have it.

The reason players want a manual save option is that they are afraid to quit their game as they might lose their progress, especially when grouping up and playing with friends.

Incidentally, Blizzard Entertainment has never implemented a manual save option for the Diablo games.

Diablo 4 saves progress to its servers in real time. This is why there is no prompt saying, "You might lose unsaved progress," whenever you quit the game. Your Battle.net ID is directly synced with the game and constantly saves all the progress you have made.

Are there any limitations to real-time auto-saving?

Diablo @Diablo



Today, all Hell breaks loose. The wait is over. #DiabloIV is finally here.Today, all Hell breaks loose. The wait is over. #DiabloIV is finally here.Today, all Hell breaks loose. https://t.co/pFbc8yyGcu

There are hardly any limitations or disadvantages to real-time auto-saving in Diablo 4. However, players must always be extra careful while making decisions in the game as they cannot go back to change them.

While playing famous RPGs like Skyrim and Witcher 3, there might have been many times when players were saved from a wrong decision by backtracking and loading their previous saves. However, there is no such thing in Diablo 4.

It should also be noted that progress in Dungeons will not be saved. Only items and XP will be saved on the servers. Hence, players should not quit the game while inside a dungeon.

This is all players need to know about manual saving in Diablo 4. Those interested can check out the game and all its content now as it was released on June 6, 2023. Players who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate edition of the title got early access on June 1, 2023.

Blizzard Entertainment's latest offering is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Poll : 0 votes