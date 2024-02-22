Can you play offline in Nightingale?

While it has been marketed as a PvE experience, whether or not you can play offline in Nightingale is a question many fans wonder about. The recent launch of Inflexion Games' debut title has players looking forward to exploring the Fae Realms. However, some have encountered session disconnects and other server problems, which is to be expected since since it is in early access.

With no visible offline option in the game or its menus, fans have been wondering if there is a way to enjoy Nightingale's worlds without an internet connection. Let's see if this is feasible or not.

Is there a way to play offline in Nightingale?

Even in solo, players can have helpers to aid them in progression (Image via Inflexion Games)

Unfortunately, no. Unlike its peers in the same genre, such as the massive hit Palworld, there is no way to play offline in Nightingale. You must have an active internet connection at all times, even when playing solo. This is because the game currently runs on the official Inflexion Games servers.

Many players have been met with login problems and errors in Nightingale during the developer maintenance periods. There are no private servers either to alleviate this issue, and the developers are likely busy focusing on polishing other aspects of the game.

As such, the lack of offline in Nightingale is something that has sparked controversy among the player base. This has led to the game getting a mixed reception on the official Steam store page, with fans criticizing the move and refunding their purchase of the open-world survival game.

Nightingale is also designed with co-op in mind, featuring endgame dungeons demanding co-op play to reap exciting rewards, so this decision makes sense to an extent, but for now, there's nothing that players can do. We may see a potential offline mode or further tweaks to the endgame that facilitate an offline mode for solo players as the game matures, but that is not in the cards for now.

Nightingale is currently available via early access on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. To know more about the game, check out our Nightingale gameplay overview guide and Nightingale system requirements guide.