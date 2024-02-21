What is "error getting shards for client" in Nightingale and how to fix it?

The "error getting shards for client" message has been propping up for Nightingale players over the last hour or so, and it has confused many. Inflexion Games has launched Nightingale's early access as a PC exclusive for the time being. While players have already started their adventures, the recent error message has generated much confusion.

Incidentally, "error getting shards for client" isn't really an error in the first phase. In fact, it's the game's way of telling you the status of the Nightingale servers. The latest PvE-focused crafting survival title has an active multiplayer side of things, and having an active connection with the servers is compulsory.

What is the "error getting shards for client" message in Nightingale?

If you are trying to play Nightingale but consistently getting the error, it means that your PC can't establish a connection with the game's servers. As of writing, there's an active maintenance being conducted by Inflexion Games, and since the servers are unavailable, all online activities are restricted.

This is the main reason for the said error message's appearance in the first place. In fact, a few players have also commented how a clearer message will be more beneficial for them to understand the problem. That said, this error message could also indicate future instances when you could have internet troubles from your side.

For the time being, it's best not to be alarmed if you see the error getting shards message since you're not alone.

How to fix the "error getting shards for client" problem in Nightingale?

It's unclear why Inflexion Games has decided to indicate server maintenance in this fashion. However, the "error getting shards for client" message isn't really an error code in a true sense. The only solution for now is to just patiently wait for the maintenance to be over.

The game's maintenance on February 21, 2024, began at 4 am MT, and according to the developers, it's supposed to last between 30 minutes to 1 hour. However, maintenance can always be extended due to unforeseen circumstances. Hence, it's best for you to be patient and wait for the official message.

The developers have also announced the agenda of today's maintenance, and most of it is focused on post-launch stability.

Most instances of " Running out of GPU memory" error on graphic cards that exceed min spec

error on graphic cards that exceed min spec Issues with arrow keys being used for key rebinds

Pressing Tab + I together crashes the game

Once the maintenance is over, you can check the updated status here.