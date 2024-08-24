Can you stay on Season 1 server during Season 2 in Once Human?

Seasons in Once Human function as a soft reset, wiping your map and character level while retaining most of your other perks from the previous season. However, many players are hesitant to redo much of the content they already experienced in the first season and wonder if it's possible to remain on that server rather than start afresh.

The answer is — yes, players can stay on their Season 1 server during the second season in Once Human. However, this is somewhat limited by the duration of the Settlement Phase.

How long can you stay on the Season 1 server during Season 2 in Once Human?

After you reach Phase 6, you can immediately join a Season 2 server or stay on your Season 1 server for another four weeks (Image Starry Studio)

Once you reach the sixth phase of your Seasonal Scenario, you have the option to either immediately register for the next season or remain on your current server during this Settlement Phase, which lasts for four weeks. After this phase ends, the server shuts down, and your character, along with all your items, is transferred to the Eternaland in Once Human.

This means you can stay on your Season 1 server for an additional four weeks after Phase 6 without missing out on joining a Season 2 server later. However, does this delay mean you will miss out on the full Season 2 experience since many servers will have already reached Phase 4 by then?

The answer is no — you can join a new Season 2 server even if you start four weeks after most Season 2 servers have begun.

Seasons in this game are server-based. While one server may already be nearing the end of Season 2, another might have just begun that day. This flexibility allows players to join servers at any point and enjoy the entire Seasonal Scenario rather than being dropped into the tail end with little time to experience it fully.

However, there’s a caveat: the initial Season 2 servers tend to have a majority of the player base. Thankfully, as new servers roll out over time, they attract fewer players, as most have already settled on ongoing servers.

So, if you choose to stay on your Season 1 server with plans to join a new one later, you might face difficulties in fully experiencing all the content. Many activities require multiple players to complete, and your chosen server might have a smaller population, making it harder to engage in those activities.

