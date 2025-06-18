Chrono Odyssey: What we know about Life Skills

One of the biggest highlights of Chrono Odyssey is the player's freedom on how they want to play. Life Skills in the game will reward players with proper XP to level up and stay on par with those who spend time in the PvP or PvE activities. If you haven’t played an MMORPG, Life Skills are menial tasks like crafting and hunting.

So, what Life Skills will be present in the game, and why does it matter? This article will explore everything known about Life Skills.

Life Skills in Chrono Odyssey explained

Fishing is one of the Life Skills (Image via Kakao Games)

Most MMORPGs are focused on getting loot and experience by running dungeons and other in-game activities that involve combat in one way or another. However, in Chrono Odyssey, all the Life Skills are an important aspect.

Trending

If the necessary combat part is something preventing you from playing an MMORPG, this game may be something you want to check out. Life Skills allow you to level up without even lifting your weapon.

Here are a few examples of Life Skills that will help you level up:

Logging

Mining

Fishing

Hunting

Butchering

Cooking

Crafting

Refining

Alchemy

The experience gain is not the same across the board. Cutting down smaller trees takes less time but awards less XP, while a big tree takes more time but awards you more XP. The same goes for any other Life Skill in the game.

There will be a marketplace in the game for selling all the things you gather or craft in exchange for gold. Using the gold, you will be able to get things unavailable through Life Skills.

Also Read: 3 Confirmed features in Chrono Odyssey (and 3 features we'd like to see)

Are Life Skills necessary activities in Chrono Odyssey?

Buy and sell items at the marketplace (Image via Kakao Games)

Most of the items in Chrono Odyssey can be crafted and sold at the marketplace in exchange for gold. This means Life Skills will be much more than just a passive way to gain XP. However, it won’t be a mandatory activity.

It is presented as an alternative way to progress in the game for those who don't want to fight or interact with others. If you want to do bounties, dungeons, and other PvE content, you are free to do so and acquire everything you need with the gold you earn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More