3 Confirmed features in Chrono Odyssey (and 3 features we'd like to see)

Chrono Odyssey is on the way, and while there’s still a lot we don’t know, there are some features that are confirmed about the game already. For example, we know there’s a focus on a single-player narrative focus, and PVPVE content. It’s going to be interesting to see how a game that doesn’t force PVP will balance this type of Player vs. Player vs. Environment gameplay, as we go beyond the beta testing, and into a full launch.

Ad

Other things have been confirmed as well ahead of the upcoming beta, such as a lack of gender-locking classes, which weirdly does upset a significant portion of online gamers. There’s still plenty we don’t know, but we do have a few features in mind we’d like to see in Chrono Odyssey in the future.

Features already confirmed for Chrono Odyssey

1) Time-manipulation in Combat (Chronotector)

Ad

Trending

We know that Chrono Odyssey is going to be an action-based game, with intense combat, and dodge rolling mechanics. It’s also going to feature actual time-manipulation — it’s not just a name. The Chronotector is a device that will allow players to pause time for a variety of purposes.

This would be a great time to use the Chronotector (Image via Kakao Games)

It could be to avoid incoming damage, such as a fatal blow, or to move out of the way and set up an awesome combo. Regardless, it’s a genuinely new concept for an MMO/ARPG. I wonder if it will allow players to rewind time, giving an MMO something akin to a fighting game’s rollback netcode. The combat has been described as being Soulslike, so that ought to be interesting, if nothing else.

Ad

2) Crafting and Gathering Skills that are meant to be “Meaningful”

Oh, fishing. The bane of my existence (Image via Kakao Games)

Crafting and Gathering skills will be important to your overall growth and progression in Chrono Odyssey. The hope is that they’ll also be fair, and feel good. The developers have already pointed out that it will be “meaningful”.

Ad

Using Harvesting, Logging, Mining, and Skinning, players can bring resources to a variety of workbenches to create powerful gear. The idea is that it will bring people together as a community, to create useful equipment for each other. There’s always a chance this can go horribly awry, if players have to share resource nodes, but we will see how it pans out.

3) Seamless open world without loading screens

Seeing this makes me believe that the seamless open world could certainly work for raiding (Image via Kakao Games)

I’m curious how a world like Chrono Odyssey's with no loading screens, a seamless world, will feature dungeons and raids. Typically, those are locked off behind instances, which, of course, require loading screens. I’m incredibly curious to see how this type of content will play out. Will dungeons simply let groups of players walk in, without waiting to load new assets?

Ad

I could see raiding and world bosses working this way, though. Say the raid is some type of castle. You could siege the gates, find another way in, and just make your way through the various bosses inside without having to load something else. This is still a server-based game, though. It’s not boasting that it’s one gigantic server like BitCraft.

Features we’d like to see in Chrono Odyssey

1) Dual-Classing/Multiclassing options

Ad

I just want to see more, real flexibility in online games (Image via Kakao Games)

We know that right now, there are six classes in Chrono Odyssey, and each class has three weapon types. There’s been talk of flexible builds, and build diversity, where players aren’t bound to the “Holy Trinity” of Tank/DPS/Healer and that’s it.

Ad

I still want to see something like Multiclassing in an MMO! The closest we’re going to get right now is the upcoming ESO update, with Subclassing. Maybe it’s because I come from the era of MUDs (Multi User Dungeons), where multiclassing was definitely common, but it’s something I miss in the modern MMO. Let me mix two or three classes together to make something chaotic and overpowered!

2) Hardcore/Solo-Self-Found ruleset

Ad

Suddenly, every fight is dangerous (Image via Kakao Games)

Inevitably, so many online games add Hardcore/Solo Self-Found rulesets to their game. It took World of Warcraft about 20 years to officially add it to the game, but players had created their own version to abide by, years before that. Diablo 4 launched with it, and other games have added it to their optional rulesets.

Ad

Games like Chrono Odyssey, with intense, hardcore gameplay deserve something equally hardcore to strive for. Let players who want to be put to the test, to do exactly that. There needs to be a cool reward/rewards for success though. Whether it’s a title, or a cosmetic, let players struggle and die to prove their skill.

3) Monetization that is fair, balanced, and not pay-to-win

I'm all for cool cosmetics that cost money, as long as they aren't 30-40 dollars, like some companies try to pull (Image via Kakao Games)

This might be a strange request, but pay-to-win in MMOs isn’t entirely uncommon. Everyone seems to have a different definition of what pay-to-win is. I don’t mind stuff like in World of Warcraft where you can spend real money/vice versa for gold. That just slows down real-money gold sellers; a little, at least.

Ad

I understand that inevitably, any free-to-play game has to be monetized. There has to be a way to keep the lights on, and I understand that. Unless you have a ridiculously lucrative game already that’s funding development, you have to be able to pay people.

Cosmetics? I just don’t want monetization in Chrono Odyssey that allows players to have an advantage, especially in game where there is/will be PVP. Perfectly fine with monetization, but when the moment players can get an edge on each other by opening their wallet in a game with PVP, that’s where I draw the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More