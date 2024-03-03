Corepunk Public Alpha 2 start date and how to play

In a recent blog post, Articifical Core announced the window of Corepunk Public Alpha 2. Starting this April, the week-long trial will be on a more improved build of Corepunk, where the developer promises to have addressed many of the early-game annoyances and quest design ambiguity.

Corepunk is a fog-of-war MMORPG that stresses on resource management and survival-craft mechanics. With successful titles like Ark Survival Ascended, survival craft is now a common section of the MMO space.

However, Corepunk is more of a return to old-school craft-heavy MMORPGs like Runescape, with a slow start that some players may find cumbersome.

That said, this article covers more details about Corepunk Public Alpha 2.

When does Corepunk Public Alpha 2 go live?

Corepunk Public Alpha 2 will feature many improvements to the early game (Image via Artificial Core)

Corepunk Public Alpha 2 will start on April 23rd, 2024, and end on April 30th, 2024.

In the future, there will be a closed beta-testing period, which will presumably be a little longer.

How to sign up for Corepunk Public Alpha 2

You can sign up through the Corepunk website (Image via Artificial Core)

Even though it is called a "Public" Alpha, Corepunk's Public Alpha 2 will be a closed Alpha-testing period. In other words, willing players will get Alpha codes only on an invitational basis, and there is no guarantee that you can get in.

That said, for a chance at getting in on this second Alpha-testing phase, you can register on the official Corepunk website.

Here are the steps to register:

Go to the official Corepunk website and click on the Sign Up button at the top right corner.

The process only requires an email address and a unique user name.

You can also directly sign up via Gmail or Facebook page redirection, which will skip the need to verify your email ID separately.

What to expect from Corepunk Public Alpha 2

Although the unique approach Corepunk takes to the genre has piqued the interest of many hardcore MMO fans, several criticisms have been levied against its game design.

Specifically, the overturned combat in the early game has warded many players away from the first Alpha test. The developer has considered these common criticisms and addressed many issues going into Corepunk Alpha 2.

Here are some of them:

Quests now have quest logs and NPC location markers for easier tracking.

Crafting is easier in the early game, thanks to more concentrated gathering spots and crafting stations.

Resource gathering will now be less random, and specific resources will be tied to specific mob drop tables.

A new chest mechanic will incentivize clearing camps.

Moreover, the developer is opening up more build possibilities thanks to Hero specs and passive trees.

To learn about these improvements in detail, you can visit the full blog post.