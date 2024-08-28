DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch highlights

The DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch went live on August 22, 2024, across all regions of the globe. It has brought quite a few changes to the game, tuning the survival balance to some degree and adjusting some of the core mechanics in the title.

This article lists the highlights of the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch.

Major changes in DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch

New features

With the debut of the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch, players have access to the following new features in the game:

Rubber Boat

Experimental watermark with version number

New sound effects for pneumonia

New sound effects for fishing with the improvised fishing rod

Particles for car wheels on asphalt and gravel

DayZ Frostline info in the main menu

Trending

Changes to pre-existing features

The following changes have been implemented on features that already existed in the game prior to the release of the Experimental Update 2 Patch.

Reduced inventory capacity of backpacks and some larger jackets

Tweaked the free-look restrictions during continuous actions

Cooking meat from predators now has a 40% chance of ridding it from parasites

Reduced sound ranges for ambient animals

Tweaked heat insulation values for the patrol gear variants

Read more: Does DayZ support crossplay?

Fixes

The previous experimental update, which was released on August 6, 2024, created numerous bugs that were left unaddressed until the release of the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch.

Here are the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes implemented with the latest update:

Fixed an exploit to look through walls

Fixed a game crash in the Livonia underground

The name of the dead fox was not correctly displayed

Fixed unintended behavior of the fishing trap

It was not possible to drink from animal troughs

Shooting small plastic objects generated a black dust particle effect

The middle and top floors of watchtowers were not visible in the vicinity view

Multiple fireplaces in close proximity would persist even through heavy rain

Several items were clipping when added to the cooking slot of fireplaces

Fixed several broken item interactions

Sidewalks in Chernarus were disproportionately harmful to footwear (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T182580)

The shemag was not properly held in hands

The heat pack was missing its fire geometry

The tactical goggles weren't fully displayed in inventory view

The hunting vest had wrong fire geometry

Rain was not visible from inside a vehicle

It was not possible to use the surrender emote with an item in hands

It was not possible to upgrade a torch with fuel from a gas station pump

Other players could see buried items on top of the supposed stash location (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T183104 - private)

The wolf headdress was missing certain materials

Also read: How to make Splints in DayZ

That's all there is to know about the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback