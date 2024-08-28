DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch highlights

The DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch went live on August 22, 2024, across all regions of the globe. It has brought quite a few changes to the game, tuning the survival balance to some degree and adjusting some of the core mechanics in the title.
This article lists the highlights of the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch.
Major changes in DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch
New features
With the debut of the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch, players have access to the following new features in the game:
- Rubber Boat
- Experimental watermark with version number
- New sound effects for pneumonia
- New sound effects for fishing with the improvised fishing rod
- Particles for car wheels on asphalt and gravel
- DayZ Frostline info in the main menu
Changes to pre-existing features
The following changes have been implemented on features that already existed in the game prior to the release of the Experimental Update 2 Patch.
- Reduced inventory capacity of backpacks and some larger jackets
- Tweaked the free-look restrictions during continuous actions
- Cooking meat from predators now has a 40% chance of ridding it from parasites
- Reduced sound ranges for ambient animals
- Tweaked heat insulation values for the patrol gear variants
Fixes
The previous experimental update, which was released on August 6, 2024, created numerous bugs that were left unaddressed until the release of the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch.
Here are the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes implemented with the latest update:
- Fixed an exploit to look through walls
- Fixed a game crash in the Livonia underground
- The name of the dead fox was not correctly displayed
- Fixed unintended behavior of the fishing trap
- It was not possible to drink from animal troughs
- Shooting small plastic objects generated a black dust particle effect
- The middle and top floors of watchtowers were not visible in the vicinity view
- Multiple fireplaces in close proximity would persist even through heavy rain
- Several items were clipping when added to the cooking slot of fireplaces
- Fixed several broken item interactions
- Sidewalks in Chernarus were disproportionately harmful to footwear (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T182580)
- The shemag was not properly held in hands
- The heat pack was missing its fire geometry
- The tactical goggles weren't fully displayed in inventory view
- The hunting vest had wrong fire geometry
- Rain was not visible from inside a vehicle
- It was not possible to use the surrender emote with an item in hands
- It was not possible to upgrade a torch with fuel from a gas station pump
- Other players could see buried items on top of the supposed stash location (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T183104 - private)
- The wolf headdress was missing certain materials
That's all there is to know about the DayZ 1.26 Experimental Update 2 Patch. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.