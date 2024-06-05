Destiny 2 best Exotic armor farm: Rahool reputation guide, best EXP sources, and more 

The Master Cryptarch of the Tower, Rahool, now allows every player to gather their Destiny 2 Exotic gear just by leveling up Reputation. Gone are the days when the community needed to grind their hearts out inside the toughest of Lost Sectors, only to meet with Legendary drops and a few enhanced materials. With the new system, everyone seems to have found a cheese to get the new Exotics, but with a massive cost.

This article will guide you through all the basics of Rahool's new reputation system, tricks to get all the new Exotics quickly, and more.

How does Rahool's reputation work in Destiny 2?

Master Rahool's reputation EXP can be earned by focusing on Destiny 2 Exotic armor pieces that are already in your Collections. They can be found on the "Precision Decryption" page.

However, each armor requires quite a hefty price, including 1 Exotic Engram, 60,000 Glimmer, and 2 Ascendant Shards. Once you focus on one armor piece, you will be given 500 EXP towards the reputation progression.

The estimated number of Exotics that need to be focused is roughly 10 to 12, which will take you to Rank 16 to 17.

Precision Decryption page on Master Rahool (Image via Bungie)

Focusing on enough pieces will eventually allow you to max out Rahool's rank, unlocking an additional page called "Novel Decryption." This page allows the player to focus on all Exotic armor pieces for the equipped class, including the new ones that aren't in the Collection.

Each armor piece in the "Novel Decryption" page requires 1 Exotic Cipher and 1 Exotic Engram. The trick here is to get enough Exotic Engrams, Cipher, and Ascendant Shards to get this to work.

Exotic Engram farm in Destiny 2

Vex Strike Force public event (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Engram can be found through the World drop pool, which makes them one of the rarest items to get in the game. However, certain sources can increase the drop rate: resetting ranks of ritual vendors, Nightfall Strikes, and Vex Incursions on Neomuna. Always remember to keep a slot free on the Engram section in your Inventory.

Ascendant Shard and Exotic Cipher farm in Destiny 2

The best place to farm Ascendant Shards in The Final Shape is the highest tier of Nightfall Strike or the Grandmaster Nightfall (when they come out). This rare material can also be acquired once per vendor's reputation rank. After reaching rank 16 on each vendor for the first time, redeem the Shard to reset their rank.

Ascendant Shard (Image via Bungie)

For Exotic Cipher, make sure to visit Xur in Destiny 2 every week to purchase one Cipher.