Destiny 2 Breakneck god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Breakneck is an auto rifle that has made yet another appearance in the game. This weapon was initially introduced in Season 5, but was abandoned soon after. It has finally been reintroduced in Season of the Wish, with an improved set of perks, which have made it one of the most sought after weapons in the game at this point in time.

Auto rifles have always been a great choice of weapon for players who love to run and gun. That said, here's everything that players need to know about the Destiny 2 Breakneck.

How to get the Destiny 2 Breakneck auto rifle

Expand Tweet

Despite being introduced in the Season of the Wish, the Destiny 2 Breakneck can be found dropping from random engrams in the world. The only way to get this weapon is by playing Gambit and opening the Gambit engrams. Alternatively, you can also get this weapon by focusing your Gambit engrams on this weapon in the Focus Decoding tab with the Drifter.

Apart from that there isn't any way to get this weapon in the Season of the Wish. Furthermore, the weapon cannot be crafted either so you will have to rely upon the drops for the god rolls. That said, here are the god rolls for this weapon in both PvE and PvP activities.

Breakneck PvE god rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +20, Range +10

Magazine: High Caliber Rounds - Range +5 (Knocks the target back on impact) / Ricochet Rounds - Range +5, Stability +10

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy - Rapid kills with this weapon grants increased reload speed for a short duration / Subsistence - Rapid kills with this weapon partially reloads the magazine.

Perk 2: Onslaught - Final blows with this weapon increases its rate of fire / Kinetic tremors - Sustained damage with this weapon causes target to emit a shockwave that damages nearby targets.

Breakneck PvP god rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew rifling - Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5

Magazine: High Caliber Rounds - Range +5 (Knocks the target back on impact) / Ricochet Rounds - Range +5, Stability +10

Perk 1: Dynamic Sway Reduction - Improves weapon accuracy and stability while holding down the trigger / Eye of the Storm - Weapon gains improved handling and accuracy as health goes lower.

Perk 2: Onslaught - Final blows with this weapon increases its rate of fire / Kinetic tremors - Sustained damage with this weapon causes target to emit a shockwave that damages nearby targets.

That concludes everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Breakneck. The weapon has many more rolls than the ones mentioned above, so feel free to experiment and see which combination works best for you.