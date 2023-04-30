Destiny 2 Circular Logic God Rolls, how to get and more

Destiny 2 has an interesting selection of machine guns. While these weapons aren't great for damaging bosses, they can be used to clear ads quite effectively. With the Lightfall expansion, Bungie introduced a plethora of new weapons, and Circular Logic was one of the many weapons to join the game.

Circular Logic is the only Strand Machine Gun in the game, making it an excellent weapon to be paired with the Strand subclass in Destiny 2. Here's how players can get their hands on this weapon in the game, and the god rolls for it.

How to get the Circular Logic in Destiny 2

Circular Logic is a weapon that was introduced along with the Lightfall expansion, so it only drops on Neomuna. The only way to farm this weapon is by completing the Terminal Overload activity when it's active in the Zephyr Concourse. This activity resets daily and rotates through three different zones. The three zones offer three distinct weapons in Destiny 2.

Unfortunately, there's no other guaranteed farm for this weapon. The only other way to get this weapon is by decrypting vendor engrams at Nimbus. Additionally, this weapon isn't craftable, so you'll be disappointed if you're looking to build it from scratch. Here are some of the rolls you need to consider while farming for this weapon in the game.

Note: The rolls mentioned in this article reflect the writer's opinions.

Circular Logic PvP God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +20, Range +10

Magazine: High Caliber Rounds - Range +5 (Knocks the target back on impact)

Perk 1: Keep Away - This weapon gains bonus reload speed, handling, and accuracy when no enemies are in close proximity / Threat Detector - Increased gun reload, stability, and handling when enemies are nearby.

Perk 2: Hatchling - Defeating a target with a non-precision weapon spawns a hatchling at the target's location / Target Lock - Weapon damage increases the longer this weapon remains on a target.

Circular Logic PvE God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +20, Range +10

Magazine: Extended Mag - Reload Speed -18, Magazine +13, Airborne Effectiveness +10

Perk 1: Keep Away - This weapon gains bonus reload speed, handling, and accuracy when no enemies are in close proximity / Feeding Frenzy - Every rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed.

Perk 2: Hatchling - Defeating a target with a non-precision weapon spawns a hatchling at the target's location / Target Lock - Weapon damage increases the longer this weapon remains on the target.

Although these are some of the best rolls on the Circular Logic Machine Gun in Destiny 2, there are other rolls as well. Players can try everything for themselves and see which fits best into their playstyle and builds in the game.

