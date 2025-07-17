Destiny 2 Edge of Fate sets record as the expansion with the lowest player count

Destiny 2’s Year of Prophecy moves the game past the Light and Dark saga and is set to explore more about the Nine. The Edge of Fate kicked off with an intriguing new story, but not many people seem to be interested. The expansion has set a record for the lowest player count among all previous Destiny 2 expansions, coming in at 99,000 concurrent players.

An argument can be made regarding a weekday launch resulting in a low number, or that Steam does not represent all players. And both statements would be correct, but Lightfall and The Final Shape also saw weekday launches and managed to pull over 300,000 concurrent gamers.

For the player count across consoles, there’s no way of knowing the statistics. However, the launch queue wasn’t long, so we can presume that consoles also saw a dip in player count.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate lands with a mixed rating on Steam

Edge of Fate launches with a mixed rating on Steam (Image via Bungie || Steam)

Two days after launch, The Edge of Fate sits at a 52% rating on Steam, and the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition stands at a 37% rating. A mixed rating sometimes doesn’t mean much, but with numbers barely reaching one-third the amount of the previous two expansions, things are serious.

The expansion made massive changes to the core Destiny 2 experience. For instance, the Director is no more; instead, we have ‘Portal’ that grants access to challenges, in-game activities, the tower, and the new destination, Kepler. The solar system from the Director has moved to another section named ‘World’.

Not only was there a UI overhaul, but also a power level reset, and rework to armor and in-game activities. All of these things would have worked in a new game, but only made the community mad about having to redo all of their builds and climb power level once again.

Will Destiny 2 make a recovery?

New Destiny saga starts weak (Image via Bungie)

The Edge of Fate is a big change for Destiny 2, and for now, it’s hard to tell if players will be as invested as in the Light and Dark saga. The only saving grace for the expansion is arguably its story, but it’s hard to see the game breaking its previous player count records.

That said, it does not mean the expansion is not enjoyable. For me, and many casual players, the ability to farm gear from a single place is a blessing. You can also focus on a piece of gear that is lacking behind in power level, but I do see the problem of older content becoming obsolete unless Bungie does something.

