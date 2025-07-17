How to increase your power level quickly in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate changed how power levels work, and you may have noticed upon logging in that you have a power level of 10. This certainly shocked me, but thankfully, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem to gear up. I’m actually a pretty big fan of this as someone who doesn’t get a lot of time to play D2, because it more or less put me on a level playing field, and I didn’t feel quite as behind as I might.

Ad

Naturally, this means there are new Power Caps that you want to hit, and while it may sound daunting to go from, for example, 10 to 200, it won’t be that bad, I promise. If you’re trying to prepare yourself for a quick power level in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, we’re here to help.

Tips to increase your power level quickly in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

The easiest way to go from 10 to 200 power level in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is simply to just play the game. Take the time to play through the new campaign, and pretty much everything you get should inch your power level up nice and smoothly. This is likely going to be most players’ goal anyway, so they can start unlocking the new class Exotic armor.

Ad

Trending

Simply finishing the campaign on Legendary will put you in a great spot to start leveling up (Image via Bungie)

However, if you want to jump to power level 100 pretty easily, play the campaign on Legendary, as that’s how you unlock those new Exotic armors. This might be a bit on the rough side for new/returning players, so feel free to group up to make it easier. There are plenty of resources and communities looking to play with others, so make sure to do that if you need or want.

Ad

Since Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate also stopped the drop caps, you can grind however you’d like. When you have the time and drive, I also recommend taking part in the activities found in The Portal in your menu. You’ll occasionally see specific items offered as bonus drops; great for if you need a piece of gear, any piece of gear to patch up a weak slot.

In fact, the Portal is the best way to go from 100 to 200, so once the campaign has wrapped up, this is where you’re likely going to be spending lots of time. Once you hit this point, the next goal is the Seasonal Cap of 400.

Ad

The Portal's going to be your home for a long, long time (Image via Bungie)

Like previous expansions, regular drops will stop leveling you up, requiring you to do other content. We’ll be staying in the Portal for this, and doing activities here. Another great suggestion is to take part in the Seasonal Hub. The reward pass has a variety of currencies, and Seasonal Bonus Powerful Gear drops you can pick up, that will almost certainly level you up.

Ad

You also want to pick up Arsenal Expansion tokens to get a weapon of choice from Zavala the next week, and Armory Requisition tokens to get powerful armor from Zavala, but remember, you have to use this one the week it is offered and unlocked. Otherwise, you can’t use it at all.

You’re also going to need Unstable Cores to increase in power level in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. They drop from a few sources in the game but you’ll get most of yours by dismantling gear with a power score of 200+.

Ad

Currencies like Arsenal Credits are super important to power up your gear (Image via Bungie)

While doing Portal activities, also remember that you can change the difficulty upon reaching certain power level caps (10, 100, 200, 300, 400). You can also activate Challenge Modifiers to make the content harder, but this comes with a bonus of better loot.

Ad

Thankfully the UI will show you what power level rewards you can expect, so you can see just how rewarding these challenges will be. Once the raid, and other challenging content drops, you’ll want to focus on these as well, but we’ll just have to wait on those a tiny bit longer.

However, there’s another strategy you can employ to increase your power level quickly in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, but it requires a few things. First, you need to have a party of players who also know the strategy. Then you need the Third Iteration exotic, that comes from purchasing the Season Pass, or by grinding to level 70 in the free pass. That obviously will take way more time.

Ad

This second strategy requires a bit more effort and potentially a microtransaction, but it's a pretty amazing way to grind (Image via Bungie)

Third Iteration is a weapon that’s at the present moment bugged, and doing way more damage than it should. It’s also recommended to have the Anti-Barrier Scout and Pulse Artifact Perk in your Artifact. So keep in mind that this could be patched at any time, and it will start doing normal damage. Even if they do patch it, it should still be a solid strategy.

Ad

Head into the Portal, select Pinnacle, and select the Encore Exotic Mission. Before you go in, change the difficulty to Advanced, and select enough negative modifiers to get you an A Score. Then go to the positive boons, and pick a few of them:

Full Throttle: Defeating targets without dying increases all outgoing damage.

Defeating targets without dying increases all outgoing damage. Grappler: Your grenade ability is replaced with a non-offensive grappling hook.

Your grenade ability is replaced with a non-offensive grappling hook. Slayer: The player with the most final blows during an activity deals moderately increased damage.

Ad

From there, you just run with your Fireteam and grind the mission out as quickly as possible. It’s a fantastic way to grind out tons of equipment levels without a whole lot of difficulty. The downside is that you do have to buy the Premium Season Pass to get the required weapon as fast as possible.

This is a grind that could get tedious and frustrating though but will help you power level fast in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. If you’re just trying to play the game and enjoy it at a leisurely pace, the first strategy is probably going to be a better option. Either way, beating the campaign is a recommended idea, particularly on Legendary.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More