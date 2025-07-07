All armor set bonuses known so far from Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

Armor set bonuses will heavily play into the core gameplay loop for Destiny 2 players. Starting with The Edge of Fate, everyone must change the way they effectively play the game, as the entire sandbox is getting overhauled. Typically, the armor pieces, being one of the most essential parts of gearing, will need some testing before players become familiar with them.

Ad

Part of the reason falls into the newly implemented set bonus system, where equipping multiple copies of the same armor set will grant bonuses. So far, we only know six set bonuses coming with the launch, with even more scheduled to be released later on.

This article reveals the bonuses each of the sets provides, and the sources for a few of them.

Armor set bonuses in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

The following list consists of armor sets that have been confirmed by Bungie recently, alongside some sets that were revealed back in October 2024:

Ad

Trending

Last Discipline:

Last Discipline armor set (Image via Bungie)

This armor set can be picked from Crucible Ops and provides the following bonuses:

Ad

2-piece: Primary kill grants enhanced reload speed.

Primary kill grants enhanced reload speed. 4-piece: Orbs of power grant special ammo progress.

Bushido:

Bushido armor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This armor set can be picked from the Pinnacle Ops and provides the following bonuses:

Ad

2-piece: Freshly drawn or reloaded weapons heal you.

Freshly drawn or reloaded weapons heal you. 4-piece: Kills with Bows, Shotguns, or Swords grant damage resistance. Damage from these weapons prolongs resistance.

Aion Renewal:

Aion Renewal armor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The open world armor set from Kepler comes with the following bonuses:

Ad

2-piece: After a final blow with missiles, Rocket Launchers, and Grenade Launchers, sprint for a short time to gain the Speed Booster.

After a final blow with missiles, Rocket Launchers, and Grenade Launchers, sprint for a short time to gain the Speed Booster. 4-piece: Once per activation of “Anomalous Servos,” sprinting while at critical health, being suspended, or being slowed by a Stasis effect will immediately grant Speed Booster for a short duration.

Techsec:

This set can be picked up from Fireteam ops and comes with these bonuses:

2-piece: You deal significantly increased Kinetic damage to overshields, combatant shields, and constructs.

You deal significantly increased Kinetic damage to overshields, combatant shields, and constructs. 4-piece: Defeating powerful combatants or breaking a combatant shield with Kinetic damage releases a disorienting Kinetic shockwave.

Ad

Tex Mechanica:

Unknown source, with the following bonuses revealed by Bungie via a blog post back in October 2024:

2-piece set bonus: While shooting from the hip, you have increased movement speed and weapon handling. The effect increases when you score hits.

While shooting from the hip, you have increased movement speed and weapon handling. The effect increases when you score hits. 4-piece set bonus: Tex Mechanica weapons have increased range and accuracy when hip-fired.

Vanguard Operative:

The source of this armor set is self-explanatory from the name, Vanguard Ops, with the following bonuses:

Ad

2-piece set bonus: Activating your grenade gives you and nearby allies damage resistance against combatants.

Activating your grenade gives you and nearby allies damage resistance against combatants. 4-piece set bonus: Defeating Champions with a finisher generates Special ammo for you and your fireteam.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More