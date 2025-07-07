All armor set bonuses known so far from Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

Armor set bonuses will heavily play into the core gameplay loop for Destiny 2 players. Starting with The Edge of Fate, everyone must change the way they effectively play the game, as the entire sandbox is getting overhauled. Typically, the armor pieces, being one of the most essential parts of gearing, will need some testing before players become familiar with them.
Part of the reason falls into the newly implemented set bonus system, where equipping multiple copies of the same armor set will grant bonuses. So far, we only know six set bonuses coming with the launch, with even more scheduled to be released later on.
This article reveals the bonuses each of the sets provides, and the sources for a few of them.
Armor set bonuses in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate
The following list consists of armor sets that have been confirmed by Bungie recently, alongside some sets that were revealed back in October 2024:
Last Discipline:
This armor set can be picked from Crucible Ops and provides the following bonuses:
- 2-piece: Primary kill grants enhanced reload speed.
- 4-piece: Orbs of power grant special ammo progress.
Bushido:
This armor set can be picked from the Pinnacle Ops and provides the following bonuses:
- 2-piece: Freshly drawn or reloaded weapons heal you.
- 4-piece: Kills with Bows, Shotguns, or Swords grant damage resistance. Damage from these weapons prolongs resistance.
Aion Renewal:
The open world armor set from Kepler comes with the following bonuses:
- 2-piece: After a final blow with missiles, Rocket Launchers, and Grenade Launchers, sprint for a short time to gain the Speed Booster.
- 4-piece: Once per activation of “Anomalous Servos,” sprinting while at critical health, being suspended, or being slowed by a Stasis effect will immediately grant Speed Booster for a short duration.
Techsec:
This set can be picked up from Fireteam ops and comes with these bonuses:
- 2-piece: You deal significantly increased Kinetic damage to overshields, combatant shields, and constructs.
- 4-piece: Defeating powerful combatants or breaking a combatant shield with Kinetic damage releases a disorienting Kinetic shockwave.
Tex Mechanica:
Unknown source, with the following bonuses revealed by Bungie via a blog post back in October 2024:
- 2-piece set bonus: While shooting from the hip, you have increased movement speed and weapon handling. The effect increases when you score hits.
- 4-piece set bonus: Tex Mechanica weapons have increased range and accuracy when hip-fired.
Vanguard Operative:
The source of this armor set is self-explanatory from the name, Vanguard Ops, with the following bonuses:
- 2-piece set bonus: Activating your grenade gives you and nearby allies damage resistance against combatants.
- 4-piece set bonus: Defeating Champions with a finisher generates Special ammo for you and your fireteam.
