How to get new Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

One of the best parts of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is certainly picking up new Exotic weapons and armor pieces. Frankly, amazing loot is the one of the best aspects of any ARPG, so whether you’re playing D2 or Diablo 4, you’re going to want to hunt down the best, most powerful gear you can get your hands on. In this case, there is a new Exotic for each of the classes, built around a specific power fantasy.

It will take some time to unlock these new Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, but it will without a doubt be worth it. These new pieces were already teased by Bungie, so we know what they can do. Here’s how you can unlock them for yourself.

How to unlock the new Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

If you want the new Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, the short answer is that you need to complete the Legendary campaign. Among your rewards at the end of your journey will be a new Exotic, based on which class you beat the campaign with. This will either be Melas Panoplia (Titan Gauntlet), Eunoia (Warlock Gauntlet), or Moirai (Hunter Chest).

Melas Panopla should be an fun pick up for Titans (Image via Bungie)

While you do need the Edge of Fate expansion to complete the Legendary campaign, you can play the first mission, The Invitation, for free. Everything else requires the DLC be purchased; and of course, downloading its massive update to your hard drive. When you begin the campaign, just make sure you pick the “Become Legend” option, to start the Legendary difficulty.

The Legendary campaign is harder, featuring greater challenges and stronger foes. It’s recommended for players with more experience, and/or who already have decent gear, ready to tackle these challenges. You’ll need to complete the following campaign missions if you want your Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate:

Mission 1: The Invitation.

Mission 2: Fallow.

Mission 3: Nostos.

Mission 4: Commencement.

Mission 5: Saturnism.

Mission 6: Transient.

Mission 7: Gouge.

Mission 8: Morphology.

Mission 9: Charge.

Mission 10: Disruption.

Mission 11: Calculus.

Mission 12: Quarantine.

Mission 13: Criticality.

Mission 14: The Message.

Completing the Legendary Campaign will reward you with the Exotic based on which character type you were playing with. You can see their special effects/Perks below:

Melas Panopolia (Titan): Collecting a Firesprite or rapid Solar final blows make you a Forge Master, allowing you to recall your Throwing Hammer. After impacting a target, recall your hammer at full intensity to perform a Perfect Recall, causing an explosion of forge slag. Perfect Recalls and collecting Firesprites extend your time as a Forge Master.

Collecting a Firesprite or rapid Solar final blows make you a Forge Master, allowing you to recall your Throwing Hammer. After impacting a target, recall your hammer at full intensity to perform a Perfect Recall, causing an explosion of forge slag. Perfect Recalls and collecting Firesprites extend your time as a Forge Master. Eunoia (Warlock): Hellion projectiles deal increased damage the further they travel eventually fracturing into scorching shrapnel.

Hellion projectiles deal increased damage the further they travel eventually fracturing into scorching shrapnel. Moirai (Hunter): Threaded Spike can bounce to Tangles, detonating them and returning immediately. Tangles detonated by Threaded Spike are rewoven and retrieved by it. Catches without a Tangle refund extra melee energy.

There may be an additional quest required of players after the campaign has been completed. If this is the case, we will update this accordingly.

Check out our other Destiny 2 guides and features

