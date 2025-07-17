Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic guide: Perks, how to get Catalyst, and more 

Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic is the latest Scout Rifle to be added to the game, and it packs quite the punch. So much that the developers put out a note on X, stating that they are looking into the weapon doing more damage than intended with certain mods and abilities.
If nothing else, that's a testament to this weapon's power, and as such, you are probably wondering how to get your hands on it, especially since it can be upgraded to a Masterwork as well. That being said, let's dive into the nitty-gritty of how to get the Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic in The Edge of Fate Expansion.
How to get the Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic
You can get the Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic from the Reclamation Season Pass. You'll have to grind to Rank 70 to unlock the weapon. This will take some time, so it's best you get to grinding straight away. However, if you don't have that much time on your hands, you can purchase the Premium Reclamation Season Pass, which will unlock the Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic immediately.
The Reclamation Season will run until September 9, 2025, which gives you a lot of time to unlock the weapon if you plan on grinding. As usual, this can be done by completing bounties, activities, playlists, killing enemies, and anything that gives you XP in general. If you miss out, there's no need to fret as it will become part of the reward pool, allowing you to obtain it after the current season ends.
Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic Perks
Much like other Exotic gear, such as Melas Panoplia and Graviton Spike, the Third Iteration has some incredible features that will change the tide of battle. There are two main perks.
Here's what they do:
- Tri-Planar Mass Driver: Fires a spread of Void energy projectiles. Aiming down sights narrows the spread.
- Amalgamation Rounds: Aiming down sights for a short period without firing compresses the spread into a single high-density projectile. Damaging a target with this shot marks them. This weapon deals additional damage to marked targets. Defeating a marked target or landing a precision final blow with an Amalgamation Round grants invisibility and truesight.
If this sounds impressive, it's not the end of the list of capabilities this weapon has to offer. It has one more trick up its sleeve.
How to get the Third Iteration Catalyst for the Destiny 2 Third Iteration Exotic
The icing on the cake for this Exotic is the Third Iteration Catalyst. It can be obtained from Rank 90 of the Reclamation Season Pass. It upgrades the weapon to a Masterwork, enabling it to obtain enhanced capabilities, such as increased stats and/or additional perks. The upgrade can be unlocked by defeating enemies.
When upgraded, recision final blows with Amalgamation Rounds cause the target to detonate into a weakening blast. This is useful for crowd control since the AOE damage is rather significant.
