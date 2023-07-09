Destiny 2 Guitar Error code: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Fans of Destiny 2 are no strangers to error codes. In fact, during the Season of the Deep, players have been receiving a plethora of error codes due to multiple server-side issues. Although the situation isn't as bad as when the season began, error codes are fairly common now. Most of these are designated with a specific name.

Whenever there's an error code designated with a specific name, it becomes easier for the player to identify the issue, troubleshoot, and potentially solve it. With that said, here's why the Destiny 2 guitar error code appears and some common workarounds for it.

How to fix Destiny 2 guitar error code

Surprisingly enough, there are two reasons why the error code guitar appears in Destiny 2. While the first one is born out of a server-side issue, the other is related to items that spawn within activities.

For example, if you're in a Gambit match and there are a lot of Darkness motes lying on the ground, it might cause the server to crash. This also holds true for items like planetary materials and orbs of power in Destiny 2.

Based on the information provided on the Bungie help page, the only way to prevent this error code from being triggered is to ensure you keep collecting every item that drops on the floor.

However, if this error persists, you could try cleaning your platform cache. Here's how you do it:

Consoles

Turn off your console and unplug the device from the power lines.

Let the console remain that way for around 5-10 minutes.

Reconnect your device and then relaunch Destiny 2.

Steam

Log in to your Steam profile and then make your way to the Settings menu.

Once in the Settings menu, make your way to the Downloads tab.

Under the Downloads tab, select the "Clear download cache option."

Follow the on-screen instructions and wait till the process is complete.

Once that's done, restart your device and relaunch the game.

Epic Games

Hit the "Windows" and "R" keys together.

In the open dialog box, type: “%localappdata%” without the inverted commas.

In the window that opens, make your way to the Saved folder, which can be found inside the Epic Games folder.

Delete the "Webcache" folder inside the Saved folder. If you find other folders named webcache_4430 or webcache_4147, delete those as well.

Restart your system and relaunch the game from within the Epic Games Launcher.

The aforementioned steps should resolve the issue for you. If it doesn't, check out the official Bungie Help page on Twitter. Whenever there's a major outage, the developers usually inform everyone via tweets, so keep checking the page for updated information.

