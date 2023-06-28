Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.1.0.3 full patch notes: Matchmaking fixes, Exotic fish drop rate, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep just got its sixth weekly reset alongside the final entry in the seasonal story. With hints of a major character's return next season, the community is excited to see Bungie ties everything to the final expansion. However, a new series of patch notes has also been released by Bungie. fixing some of the recurring issues in the game.

The following article lists all the official patch notes implemented in the game with Hotfix 7.1.0.3. The official blog post from Bungie can be found within this link.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official servers.

Official patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.1.0.3 in Season of the Deep

1) ACTIVITIES

I) CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue where the Powerlifter Triumph could be completed before gilding the Glorious Seal.

Competitive : Improved matchmaking times at higher skill tiers.

: Improved matchmaking times at higher skill tiers. Trials of Osiris : Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the game mode while on step 3 of the introductory quest.

: Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the game mode while on step 3 of the introductory quest. Trials of Osiris: Increased the drop rate of Adept weapons on 7-win cards after going Flawless that week.

II) RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Ghosts of the Deep: Fixed an issue where players could respawn outside the final encounter's arena.

III) COMMENDATIONS

Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after using the Wish Wall in The Last Wish Raid.

Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after finishing a Deep Dive activity.

IV) FISHING

Fixed an issue where the new Exotic fish Whispering Mothcarp could not be obtained.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) ARMOR

Updated the Cenotaph Mask description to correctly state its perk behavior. The description has been updated to the following:

Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle's magazine from reserves. Damaging a vehicle, boss, or Champion with a Trace Rifle marks them as the target. When an ally defeats the marked target, Special ammo is generated for you and Heavy ammo for your allies.

Fixed an issue where the rebound wave from Khepri's Horn was not dealing damage to enemies already damaged by the first wave.

Fixed an issue where the Couturier Longcoat ornament would show a hole underneath the right arm. If the issue persists, Warlocks are advised to contact their local Tower tailor.

II) WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where both Sweet Business and Telesto explosions could damage enemies through walls or other geometry.

Fixed an issue where Hollow Denial's sound effects could trigger sensitivity episodes for players with Semicircular Canal Dehiscence (SSCD).

Fixed an issue where unlocking the pattern for the Bump in the Night required a Season 17 entitlement to unlock.

III) VENDORS

Fixed an issue where the Eververse tab would experience slowdowns on PC.

Fixed an issue where Red War Exotic focusing could award incorrect Exotics.

3) GENERAL

I) LOCALIZATION

Chinese

Fixed an issue where audio would not play during a Forsaken cinematic.

Fixed an issue where a few subtitles did not correspond to the audio.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will run until August 22, 2023, which will mark the start of the next season as well. Players can expect a showcase from Bungie around the same time as well.

