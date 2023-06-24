Destiny 2 players claim that the lack of raised level cap has been a welcome change 

It has been a while since the Destiny 2 community had something nice to say about the game. From the title's constant error codes to the most recent microtransactions controversy, the relationship between players and the company hasn't been worse. Amidst all that, however, comes a Reddit post that sheds some positive light on the current season.

With the launch of Season of the Deep, Bungie released a lot of new content in Destiny 2, which will be active until the Final Shape arrives next year. However, with the seasonal launch, players retained their power cap from the previous season, allowing the company to also release some endgame content early.

This retaining of power cap seems to have helped a lot of players navigate in the game, running the activities only necessary for their characters rather than feeling "obligated" to grind for pinnacles.

The community praises the lack of power cap in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2's pinnacle grind has been a long-time feature, where players have to farm endgame activities for a small boost in power. Each season used to increase the cap by 10, while each expansion would do so by a hefty 200 to 300.

However, with the arrival of Season 21, players have been able to dive directly into seasonal and essential game modes, provided they already reached the pinnacle cap.

The recent Reddit post comes from user HopBatman72, who claims that the lack of the power cap is a welcome change. The majority of users seem to agree in the comments.

The post states:

"Despite the criticisms of this season, the lack of a raised level cap has led me to complete more activities than I have before and get my Guardian Rank to 10.

"Without having to chase those extra ten levels, I focussed on guardian rank. These past few weeks, I’ve completed every raid for the first time (except VOG and Last Wish, which I had done before) and finished two Grandmaster Nightfalls."

The post goes on to state how HopBatman72's experience with completing endgame activities has been great, solely because of the absence of the pinnacle grind. Instead of forcing players to quit after completing the essential, the change has led them to push for more.

Some have also put less time into the game, but their Destiny 2 experience seems to have been more enjoyable than ever.

