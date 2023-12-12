Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.0.3 full patch notes: Solo Flawless Dungeon fix, armor mod, artifact perk fixes, and more 

Destiny 2 enters the Dawning saga for the next three weeks, as players have the option to celebrate winter in the game. Similar to past Dawning events, the primary objective is to bake cookies and distribute them to different NPCs in the game. Amidst all these, Bungie implemented several changes to a few things, most of which are fixes.

Expand Tweet

This article lists everything from the Hotfix 7.3.0.3, released alongside the December 12 weekly reset.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on Bungie's official website.

All patch notes from Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.0.3

1) Activities

Dungeon - Warlord's Ruin

Fixed an issue where Master and Solo Flawless Triumphs were giving the wrong rewards.

Riven's Lair

Riven's Lair in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where players on the Polysemy activity step can't launch or join the activity with players that have already completed it.

Fixed an issue where some chests cannot be opened at the end of the activity if players open an armor or weapon chest before the wish room, which can prevent Triumphs from being completed.

H.E.L.M.

Fixed an issue where some spaces were visible outside the front H.E.L.M. windows.

Blind Well

Fixed an issue where the Offering to the Oracle could not be turned in at the Oracle Engine.

Crucible

PvP starting screen in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the Belisarius-D was not awarded upon completing the Crucible competitive placement challenge.

Fixed an issue where the Dragon's Bite artifact perk was unintentionally working in PvP.

Updated the target score in Countdown Rush to 4.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Heavy Handed mod in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Equipping multiple copies of the armor mods Heavy Handed, Firepower, and Reaper now decreases their Orb creation cooldown.

1 copy: 10-second cooldown.

2 copies: 5 seconds cooldown.

3 copies: 1 second cooldown.

Fixed an issue where the Dragon's Bite artifact perk was triggering off of player shield breaks in the Crucible.

Fixed an issue causing the Wish Into Being artifact perk to trigger when the player's Super energy was full. Fixed an issue that caused the perk to also be triggered by unpowered melee attacks and destroying Stasis crystals.

Fixed an issue where the Calamity Rig Vest costs Legendary Shards instead of Glimmer.

Artifact Mods

Fixed an issue where Wish Into Being is triggering when Super is full, off unpowered melees, and Stasis crystal destruction.

Legacy Gear Focusing

Legacy gear focusing (Image via Bungie)

Reduced the cost of Legacy Decoding at ritual vendors

Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard Ops gear now cost 3 Ritual Engrams each.

Nightfall weapons that have not been previously acquired will cost 5 Vanguard Engrams.

Nightfall weapons that have been previously acquired will cost 3 Vanguard Engrams.

3) UX/UI

Fireteam Finder

Fireream Finder in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where browsing through Fireteam Finder listings can lead to a game crash

Checkpoints are not respected for activities once summoned via Fireteam Finder.

4) General

Fixed an issue where The City A Wish Built Week-1 challenge is not giving proper progression.