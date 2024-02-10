Destiny 2 Incisor god rolls, drop locations, and more

Incisor is a new Trace Rifle in Destiny 2, tied to the Trials of Osiris game mode. Since the game doesn't have many Strand Trace Rifles, this one especially has a special place in many builds. Additionally, being a new weapon, players can easily acquire a curated version of it from Saint-14's inventory just by leveling up his reputation.

This article lists the best perks you can roll on the Incisor Trace Rifle for all sorts of game modes, alongside each role this weapon can play.

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned here are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion. With numerous choosable perks, a god roll on a weapon can easily vary from player to player. This article lists the best ones judging by stats and in-game meta.

Incisor PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Incisor PvE god roll for boss damage (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all perks suitable on the Incisor Trace Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE. Note that this perk combination is meant for bosses and elites more than trash mobs:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

Enhanced Battery for increased battery size.

Envious Assassin for increased ammo after kills with another weapon in the inventory.

Target Lock for increased damage on a target being shot for a long period.

Incisor PvE god roll for add-clearing (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following list of perks is meant for a more add-clearing role in PvE:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

Tactical Battery for increased Range, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Subsistence for auto-reload magazines after scoring kills.

Killing Tally for increased damage on kills until it gets stowed or reloaded.

For more specific Strand-specific builds, the combination of Slice and Threadling can come in handy as well.

Incisor PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Incisor PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all PvP perks suitable for the Incisor Trace Rifle:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Projection Fuse for more Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy after holding down the trigger for a long time.

Tap the Trigger for increased Stability and Accuracy after the initial trigger pull.

Perpetual Motion can be a decent replacement for DSR in the third column, alongside Kill Clip instead of Tap the Trigger in the last column.

How to get the Incisor Trace Rifle in Destiny 2?

Incisor in Focused Decoding in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the new Incisor Strand Trace Rifle can be found exclusively in the Trials of Osiris game mode. You can either rank up Saint-14's reputation to acquire the curated version at Rank 10 or gather enough Engrams for Focused Decoding. The curated version has Slice and Killing Tally rolled within it, which can be a decent option for both PvP and PvE until you get your hands on better rolls.