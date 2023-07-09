Destiny 2 Iterative Loop: How to get, god rolls, and more

The armory in Destiny 2 never runs dry. Guardians always have multiple options when it comes to choosing a weapon that's reliable in gunfights. Although some weapons should be strictly avoided, the reliability of any good option depends entirely upon the rolls it drops with. While some rolls dampen the damage output, some are designed to make it an absolute beast.

Fusion rifles in Destiny 2 have always been a popular weapon type. They use Special ammo (characterized by green-colored bricks) and also have a decent damage output. That said, here's a quick rundown on getting the Iterative Loop and possible rolls to look out for.

How to get the Iterative Loop in Destiny 2

This is one of the weapons introduced alongside the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion. It's a fairly common weapon and drops from chests that spawn once you successfully complete any public activity on Neomuna.

Not only that, there's also a chance you will be able to unlock this weapon from Nimbus' rank-up rewards. The weapon has a rapid-fire frame and shorter reload times when the entire magazine is empty. With that said, here are the God Rolls you should look forward to for the Iterative Loop in Destiny 2.

Note: The rolls mentioned below are subject to the writer's opinion.

Iterative Loop PvP God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +30, Handling +10

Battery: Projection Fuse - Range +10

Perk 1:

Under Pressure - Grants better accuracy and handling as the magazine gets lower

Compulsive Reloader - Better reload speed when closer to a full magazine.

Perk 2:

Kickstart - Gain bonus damage and charge rate while sliding after sprinting for a short duration

Pugilist - Damaging an enemy with this weapon grants melee energy. Dealing melee damage improves weapon handling.

Iterative Loop PvE God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +30, Handling +10

Battery: Projection Fuse - Range +10

Perk 1:

Compulsive Reloader - Better reload speed when closer to a full magazine .

Lead from Gold - Picking up a Heavy Ammo brick will also grant ammo to this weapon.

Perk 2:

Voltshot - Reloading after scoring a kill with this weapon will overcharge it for a short duration. The first shot, while this overcharge is active, will jolt targets upon impact.

Pugilist - Damaging an enemy with this weapon grants melee energy. Dealing melee damage improves weapon handling.

These are the best possible rolls for the Iterative Loop in Destiny 2. However, the weapon also has other rolls that are worth checking out. Moreover, every roll on this weapon is craftable, so you can try and pick ones that suit your playstyle.

Poll : 0 votes