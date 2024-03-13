Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Modifiers, tips and tricks, loadouts, and more

Destiny 2's Lake of Shadows was once known for being one of the easiest missions in the game. However, with the Lightfall expansion, Bungie decided to switch up a lot of encounters, making things somewhat challenging for everyone. Currently, it is one of the most annoying missions to run, with the addition of new enemy types, extended objectives, and more.

This article guides you through the different aspects of the reformed Lake of Shadows Strike and offers a few tips to make each encounter easier. The Strike also holds one of the most sought-after weapons in its loot pool, called Undercurrent. It is a great competitor of the Forbearance and plays its role perfectly.

However, since Forbearance is a little challenging to come by, an Adept version of the Undercurrent is the next big thing, or even better in some aspects.

What are the modifiers for Lake of Shadows Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2?

Lake of Shadows in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Almost 60% of the Lake of Shadows' difficulty in Destiny 2 comes from its core modifier, Scorched Earth. This allows the enemies inside to throw a significantly increased number of Grenades toward players, making it quite overwhelming to take covers and strategize in encounters.

Other modifiers include the following:

Overcharged Machine Gun

Solar and Strand Surge, with Stasis instead of Strand in a few selected weeks.

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions

Arc Threat for increased incoming Arc damage from enemies

Shielded foes with all three Light elemental shields

Other modifiers include Extinguish, Locked Loadouts, Limited Revies, and more standard Nightfall modifiers.

Best loadout for Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Grandmaster Nightfall

As mentioned, Lake of Shadows does have reformed enemy types, grouping, and bosses. Based on the modifiers, it is always good practice to equip mods and subclasses that directly counter or synergize with the Strike.

A good example is the Arc Threat, which leads players to equip multiple stacks of Arc Resist mods to receive less damage. Concussive Dampner is always a great mod for more defense against AOE.

Arc Resistance mod (Image via Bungie)

When it comes to classes and subclasses, the following fireteam should be enough:

Well of Radiance Warlock .with Cenotaph Mask

.with Cenotaph Mask Suspend Strand Titan with Banner of War and Synthoceps

and Synthoceps Celestial Nighthawk with Solar Hunters and Marksman Golden Gun

The Cenotaph Warlock can run a Divinity to shut down Champions and bosses, all while spawning Heavy ammo for the team. The Heavy bricks are for the Rocket Launchers that should be equipped on the other two classes. For the Solar surge, one Gjallarhorn and one Apex Predator should be enough.

For Champions, a Wish Ender for Barriers alongside a Solar Hand Cannon for Unstoppables is good enough.

Tips and tricks to make encounters easy in Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Grandmaster Nightfall

Here are some tips that you can use to make your runs easier in Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Grandmaster Nightfall:

During the Taken Servitor boss fight, you can drop at the back side of the arena behind the railing and into the water. The projectiles from the boss won't reach you. An image for more clarity has been provided below.

After completing the catwalk encounter in the dam, you can jump off from the entrance to the opposite side, leading you to the boss room directly. Doing so will skip all enemies, but you will lose out on Platinum completion.

In the first Tormentor boss, you should have one player kite the boss. The rest can take care of the Taken Eyes. Once the eyes get taken out, use your Supers on the Tormentor.

The spot to take on the Taken Servitor boss in Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows (Image via Bungie)

The reward for completing Lake of Shadows Nightfall is the Undercurrent Wave Framed Arc Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2.