Destiny 2 Master Crota's End Ir Yut challenge guide: Equal Vessels

A new weekly reset has brought in a brand-new challenge within the Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid. The first boss Ir Yut, will be seeing some activity in her arena this week, as the third challenge is tied to her encounter. The challenge is called "Equal Vessels", which is one of many triumphs required for the Swordbearer seal.

To summarize the challenge, all players switching the Chalice in the encounter must maintain the same order throughout the run. The challenge will fail as soon as the order breaks between players. There is a cheese to make this encounter easier in all kinds of difficulties, be it standard or Master.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to complete the Equal Vessels challenge in Destiny 2 Crota's End

This section of the article provides a brief overview of the Equal Vessels challenge in Destiny 2 Crota's End, followed by a few tips.

Before starting, it is recommended that everyone knows the encounter mechanics of Ir Yut. To start the boss phase, at least three players must become Enlightened via the Chalice, and look for Wizards in the Towers. Once the Wizards are dead, everyone can start the damage phase. A full guide on the Ir Yut encounter can be found within this link.

The challenge here, however, is to maintain the same order of Chalice rotation in the entire encounter. For example, if the order of the first damage phase was a>b>c>d>e>f, then the second, third, and further phases should follow the same order. The challenge will fail if the fireteam follows a different rotation for passing Chalice, and not the one from the first phase.

Wizard in Ir Yut encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Here is an easy way to cheese the entire Destiny 2 Ir Yut challenge, be it any difficulty:

Have at least five players get the Chalice without starting the encounter. To do so, simply have one player glide/jump to the ceiling before the main entrance to the arena, and grab the Chalice.

Five players can juggle the Chalice to get Enlightened near the rally banner. However, it is important to keep the order of passing memorized.

The last player can either die with the Chalice, or deposit it after entering the arena. Dying with Chalice will move it to the preserving spot.

Now, one player without the Chalice can be an invisible Hunter, and scout the arena for the correct towers with Wizards.

The three Enlightened players can enter their respective towers, kill the Wizards, and start the DPS phase.

This entire sequence can be done without killing any enemies. However, a Cenotaph Warlock can tag the Knights for Heavy ammo in the beginning.

For the second phase, have the five players rotate the Chalice in the same order as the first phase, and complete the rest of the encounter normally.

Leviathan's Breath (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from Cenotaph Warlock, a Lunafaction Well of Radiance and Weapons of Light is recommended for optimal DPS. Weapons should include one Divinity, and Leviathan's Breath as the primary option for damage. The secondary option should be a Linear Fusion Rifle with Bait and Switch, or Sleeper Simulant.