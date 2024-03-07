Destiny 2 Medallions guide: Fastest farms, usage, and more

Medallions in Destiny 2 are the primary currencies for anyone looking to participate in the Guardian Games. These collectibles are rewarded to everyone who completes bounties from Eva Levante. Their main usage, however, lies very much in progressing one's class towards victory by depositing the former in the event Podium.

This article will guide you through the basics of Medallions in Destiny 2, and how to easily farm them in the game. Note that depositing them can yield a lot of rewards besides a scoring point for a class — such as event-exclusive weapons, 2x perk weapons, and more.

Full Destiny 2 Medallion farming guide

Destiny 2 has three Medallions that are farmable right now, which are as follows:

Contender Medallions (Bronze, Silver, Gold)

Platinum Medallions

Diamond Medallions

Here's how to collect each Medallion in the most efficient ways:

1) Contender Medallion

There are four Contender bounties that you can pick up from Eva Levante. They are Vanguard Playlists for PvE, Crucible for PvP, Gambit for PvP, and Seasonal content for PvE. Completing one of these will land you Medallions of the lowest tiers — Bronze, Silver, or Gold.

Gold Medallion Contender Card bounty in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Sadly, there is no easy or quick way to finish these bounties, as each will require your full attention to complete the objectives. However, you can also try running Recreational Playlist from the Tower for quick runs with strangers/random Guardians via matchmaking. The reason to use the Recreational Playlist is its standard difficulty, allowing everyone to breeze through each run.

For the Medallion reward, look at the bottom of the Contender Card bounty you have picked up from Eva.

2) Platinum Medallion

Platinum Medallions are essential for any current endgame/veteran players. Five bounties offer these as rewards, including PvP, Raid encounters for PvE, higher tier seasonal activities for PvE, Nightfalls, PvE, and Lost Sectors for PvE. However, for the most efficient farming, it is recommended that you pick up either the Lost Sector bounty or the Raid/Dungeon one.

Platinum bounty in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For the Lost Sectors, you can look for any planet via the in-game Director and search the Lost Sector icon for the designated Sector of the day. Run that Sector at the highest difficulty, and earning a Platinum medallion won't take much time.

However, for the Raid/Dungeon bounty, head to the Last Wish Raid and wish for the Shuro Chi encounter. Defeat combatants and respawn until your bounty is completed.

Shuro Chi wish (Image via Bungie)

You can do the same in the Grasp of Avarice's entrance encounter, only if the bounty asks you to defeat enemies in a Dungeon.

3) Diamond Medallion

Diamond bounty (Image via Bungie)

Only one Diamond Medallion bounty is available from Eva Levante, and it requires a fireteam of six/three to complete an entire Raid/Dungeon respectively.