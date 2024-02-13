Destiny 2 Ros Arago IV god rolls, drop locations, and more

Ros Arago IV has been a surprise entry in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, following many new weapons and armor pieces. However, this Auto Rifle came with the world loot pool and 12 perks. With Void Auto Rifles lacking in numbers, players have found their new favorite in the form of Ros Arago IV, as it perfectly suits a solid playstyle for all game modes and activities.

This article lists the best perks on the Ros Aragos IV Auto Rifle for both PvP and PvE, as well as ways to increase your chances of getting it quickly as the world drop.

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned here are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion. With numerous choosable perks, a god roll on a weapon can easily vary from player to player. This article lists the best ones judging by stats and in-game meta.

Ros Arago IV god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Ros Arago IV PvE Void build perks (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks that you can have on the Ros Aragos IV Auto Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil control and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Repulsor Brace for gaining overshield after defeating a Void-debuffed target. '

Golden Tricorn for increased damage on kill, alongside 50% damage stack on ability kills.

While the aforementioned perks are meant for a Void build, here is a list of perks that can be useful in general PvE use:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability.

Subsistence for auto-reload upon killing enemies.

Onslaught for increased fire rate after kills.

Ros Arago IV perks for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Permeability is a solid new perk to have in the third column of this weapon. It allows players to change the weapon's element upon using class ability with a different elemental subclass.

Ros Arago IV god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Ros Arago IV PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks that you can have on the Ros Aragos IV Auto Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability after holding down the trigger for a long time.

Onslaught for increased fire rate after scoring a kill.

Surrounded can be worth a shot in contested modes such as Control, Momentum, and Checkmate.

How to get the Ros Arago IV Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

The Ros Arago IV Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 is tied to the world drop pool in the game. Hence, any Legendary engram has a chance to drop Ros Arago IV. A few quick farms include Banshee's inventory for reputation upgrades, public events, Vanguard Strikes, PvP matches, and even endgame Raid or Dungeon encounters.