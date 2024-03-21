Destiny 2 The Corrupted Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Modifiers, tips and tricks, loadouts, and more

The Corrupted is one of the oldest Strikes in Destiny 2, dating back to the Year 2 Forsaken expansion. Players get to spawn on the heart of the Dreaming City and save one of the Tech Witches named Sedia. The Strike underwent many changes throughout the years, where its modifiers, enemy spawns, and damage numbers have been tweaked to make it less challenging. However, it can still easily be an overwhelming experience for many.

This article will guide you through The Corrupted Nightfall's basics, along with some tips and tricks to make each room easier. Note that the modifiers have changed with the launch of Lightfall, so follow this guide for anything after Season of Defiance in February 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the modifiers for The Corrupted Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2?

Overcharged Rocket Launcher modifiers in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all modifiers present in The Corrupted Grandmaster Nightfall:

Overcharged Rocket Launcher for 25% increased damage with the weapon type.

Solar and Stasis Surge for increased damage output with those elements.

Epitaph, where enemies spawn Blight Geysers on death.

Arc Threat, where any incoming Arc damage is 25% increased.

Overload and Unstoppable Champions.

Extinguish, forcing the entire fireteam to be kicked into orbit on wipe.

Chaff, for disabled radar.

Locked loadouts.

The maximum effective level for players is 1815. Hence, anything above that will be useless regardless of enemies and the Strike. Grandmaster Nightfalls are usually 25 levels above the players' effective power level.

Best loadout for Destiny 2 The Corrupted Grandmaster Nightfall

Players can always choose their favorite weapons and build in any activity. However, it is important to keep modifiers in mind and act accordingly to counter the enemies present within. Based on the modifiers present above, here is a list of full fireteam with suitable subclasses and weapons:

Void Hunter with Lucky Pants and Malfeasance

Cenotaph Warlock with Well of Radiance and Divinity

Celestial Hunter with Marksman Golden Gun

Malfeasance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Malfeasance will deal with Unstoppable enemies and grant increased damage output against Taken enemies. Cenotaph Warlocks can deal with Overload Champions using Divinity as well as generate heavy ammunition. Celestial Hunters will help shut down mini-bosses in the Ogre encounters and phase lock Sedia in the boss phase.

Divinity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Regarding other aspects, Void Hunter's invisibility will help the fireteam gain a foothold without being overwhelmed, alongside the Shadowshot in holding chokepoints. Lastly, Arc Resist mods are mandatory in this Strike if you do not want to be one-shotted by enemies.

Tips and tricks to make the encounters easy in Destiny 2 The Corrupted

Here is a list of a few things to do during your Grandmaster run in The Corrupted to make things easier:

After defeating the Overload on spawn, take the right path and melt the miniboss. Defeating the miniboss before Overload spawn will allow you to skip the part and still obtain Platinum.

In the Ogre room, you only need to defeat one Unstoppable Ogre and the Ogre boss in the normal plane. Doing so will not teleport your fireteam back to the normal plane from Ascended. Start by taking the rightmost part and sticking to the right pillar.

In the Ascendant plane, head to the side room on the right and lure in the Untoppable Champions. Sticking to the lower platform will not make any enemies come into your line of sight. Once the Champions die, defeat the Taken Ogre and use the Void Hunter's invisibility to skip everything and head for the portal.

In the boss arena, take the stairs and the right blue crystal for cover. Pop a Well of Radiance and clear away all enemies before starting the boss phase. Use the orb once the first wave is cleared, and throw the orb to erase the boss' shield. DO NOT damage the boss now.

Clear out the second wave by taking cover in the same place. Once that is cleared, take the orb again and keep it charged. Start damaging the boss until she puts up a shield again. Use the pre-charged orb on the boss to erase the shield and extend the DPS phase.

Once the boss runs to the Ascendant plane, have one invisible Hunter take the orb and charge with the fireteam. This way, Sedia will have only 25% health before reaching the boss arena in the Ascendant Plane.

The Slammer is the tied Destiny 2 Nightfall loot this week with The Corrupted, with its Adept version available only in Grandmaster.