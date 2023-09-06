Destiny 2 The Guiding Sight god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Iron Banner is back in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, along with two new weapons for players to farm. The Guiding Sight and Point of the Stag are up for grabs. One Kinetic and one Energy Arc weapon can make a world of difference in load-outs. However, this article is focused more on the Guiding Sight and its prowess within the game's different activities.

This article lists the best perks to have on The Guiding Sight Scout Rifle for both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. It is a High Impact Framed Strand weapon, so many players will be looking to use it in high-tier PvE activities against trash mobs and Champions.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get The Guiding Sight Scout Rifle in Destiny 2

Like most weapons from the Iron Banner, The Guiding Sight can be picked up from Saladin's inventory in Destiny 2. With the active Iron Banner week in Season of the Witch, players can choose to get the weapon to drop from matches or gain reputation EXP for a curated version. Either way, it is necessary to have it unlocked within Collections.

The Guiding Sight Strand Scout Rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Guiding Sight can be unlocked in Saladin's inventory after reaching reputation rank 7, with perks including Moving Target and Hatchling. Gaining points, however, can be done by spamming Iron Banner matches and accumulating activity streaks. Winning games will typically reward more bonuses, while intentionally losing matches will overall increase EXP per hour.

The Guiding Sight focusing currency (Image via Bungie)

Once the weapon gets unlocked within a player's inventory, it will be available for focusing under the "Focused Decoding" section in exchange for one Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer.

Destiny 2 The Guiding Sight god roll for PvP

The Guiding Sight god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks can be considered best for Destiny 2's The Guiding Sight in PvP:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and RaDemolitionnge.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range and Stability.

Moving Target for increased mobility and Accuracy while in motion.

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Cascade Point can come in handy with the low fire rate of the weapon, while Perpetual Motion/Gutshot Straight will be great for utility/damage.

Destiny 2 The Guiding Sight god roll for PvE

The Guiding Sight god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks can be considered best for The Guiding Sight in PvE:

Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Light Mag for increased reload speed and Range.

Enlightened Action for increased Handling and reload speed upon dealing damage. Can stack up to five times.

Precision Instrument for increased damage upon dealing sustained precision damage.

The combination of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie is available alongside other perks, such as Tunnel Vision, Hatchling, and Encore.