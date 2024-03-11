Destiny 2 The Prophet god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Prophet is a new Destiny 2 Scout Rifle that can be considered another entry to the Tex Mechanica arsenal. However, players can obtain the weapon from Trials of Osiris only, making it one of the two new additions this season in Saint-14's inventory. The Prophet is a Kinetic weapon that fires at 120 RPM. A few perks can spice up the firing output, be it fire rate, damage, or other utility-based perks.

This article showcases the best perks to have on the new Tex Mechanica Scout Rifle for all activities. Note that The Prophet has the same default fire rate as Dead Man's Tale, which is 120 RPM. However, unlike the latter, The Prophet doesn't have very few options to help it easily gain a fire rate. Hence, it is best to use it around the low fire rate.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

The Prophet PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The Prophet god roll for Destiny 2 PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are the best to have on The Prophet Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling

Accurized Rounds for increased Range

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed after sustained precision hits

Explosive Payload for an AOE detonation on impact and flinching targets

In the third column, Outlaw is an equally great perk to have, as it will increase reload speed upon precision kills. For the final column, having Kill Clip is a solid choice.

The Prophet PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The Prophet god roll for Destiny 2 PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are the best to have on The Prophet Scout Rifle in PvE:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling

Appended Mag for increased magazine size

Demolitionist for Grenade energy upon scoring kills with this weapon

Headstone for summoning a Stasis crystal at the victim's location upon scoring a precision kill

Explosive Payload is still a great perk to have in PvE, or Precision Instrument against elites or bosses.

How to get The Prophet in Destiny 2?

To get The Prophet Scout Rifle, you must complete Trials of Osiris matches in Destiny 2 and collect Trials Engram. Head over to Saint-14 at the Tower and open up his inventory, followed by the Focused Decoding section. Here, you will find The Prophet under the "Weapons" section. Each of the focusings requires one Trial Engram and 20,000 Glimmer.

The Prophet Focused Decoding inventory (Image via Bungie)

However, note that you must unlock The Prophet in your Collections first. An easy way to do this is by collecting enough Trials Engram and opening them up from Rahool Cryptarch at the Tower. Once you get The Prophet once from one of the Engrams, you are free to focus on Saint-14's inventory.