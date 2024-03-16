Destiny 2 The Slammer god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Slammer is one of the two new additions to the Destiny 2 Nightfall pool alongside the Guardian Games 2024 update. It is a Vortex Framed Sword that acts and looks similar to the popular Fallen Gullotin Void Sword. However, The Slammer is of the Stasis element and comes with an Adept version for being in the Nightfall pool.

This article lists the best perks to have on The Slammer Sword for boss DPS and clearing adds (enemy groups). Note that The Slammer is one of the few Swords to have the Bait and Switch perk on it, so we are going to utilize it to the fullest while leaning towards boss damage combinations.

Since Swords' perks aren't the most researched ones for PvP, this article will weigh heavily on the PvE side while discussing PvP briefly at the end.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

The Slammer PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The Slammer PvE god roll for boss damage (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks you should have on The Slammer Sword for boss DPS in Destiny 2 PvE:

Honed Edge for increased Impact damage

Burst Guard for Guard Resistance and Stability

Relentless Strikes for one ammo after three consecutive strikes

Bait and Switch for increased damage after dealing damage with the other two weapons in inventory

The idea here is to set your Bait and Switch perk up like any other weapons and unload your strikes on the boss. It always helps to have enemies on the ground, so choose your targets accordingly.

The Slammer god roll for add-clearing (Image via D2Gunsmith)

For a more add-clearing approach, follow these perks:

Tempered Edge for increased magazine size, ammo capacity, and Impact

Swordmaster's Guard for increased Charge Rate, Guard Resistance, Stability, Charge Time, Inventory Size, and Guard Endurance

Chain Reaction for elemental explosion after killing an opponent

Demolitionist for increased Grenade energy after killing enemies

Adept version of the Slammer will allow you to choose between two perks in the third column.

How to get The Slammer Sword in Destiny 2

Focused Decoding page in Destiny 2 Zavala's inventory (Image via Bungie)

The Slammer is exclusive to the Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2. You must acquire one standard version of the weapon by running a Strike, and then focus it from Zavala's inventory for randomized perks. Similarly, if you can acquire the Adept version once via drops, you can focus on the Adept version from Zavala's inventory as well.

The Slammer PvP god roll in Destiny 2

As mentioned, The Slammer being a Sword doesn't help it achieve anything in PvP. Despite having the best perks, its wielder will be limited to using a few ammo, allowing it to have very little window to do anything. Hence, most players currently tend to use perks such as Eager Edge on Swords for movements, rather than anything else for damage.

Eager Edge (Image via Bungie)

Hence, use Eager Edge in the third column alongside anything in the last column.