Destiny 2 Tusk of the Boar god rolls, drop locations, and more

Tusk of the Boar in Destiny 2 is a newly added Grenade Launcher in Season of the Wish. Exclusive to the Iron Banner loot pool, this special-ammo Wave Framed weapon sits in the Kinetic slot with the Strand element. Hence, players can expect perks like Hatchling and Slice, all catering to different loadouts and roles.

This article showcases the best perks of the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher, be it for PvP or PvE. Tusk of the Boar is also the only Strand Wave Framed Grenade Launcher in the game, leading players to create multiple new builds surrounding it.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Tusk of the Boar god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

The following perks are recommended on the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 PvE:

Volatile Launch for Blast Radius

High-velocity Rounds for projectile speed and reload speed

Slice for severing targets after casting class ability. The idea is to have this equipped in any class, followed by suspending or summoning threadlings. Doing so will guarantee a Sever debuff on enemies

Hatchling for summoning threadlings after kills.

Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The perks above are meant for a more add-controlling role, as having groups of enemies severed at endgame can benefit a fireteam. Warlocks can go for Chain Reaction if they are already summoning threadlings via their class abilities.

Note that Tusk of the Boar is the only Wave Framed Grenade Launcher in the game that comes with Slideways. Hence, if you need an ammo-conserving utility perk in your Grenade Launcher, go for that.

Tusk of the Boar god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Tusk of the Boar PvP god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended on the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 PvP:

Countermass for Stability, recoil direction, and Handling

High-velocity Rounds for projectile speed and reload speed

Enlightened Action for improved reload speed and Handling after dealing damage

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage against Guardians with active supers

Swashbuckler is a solid damage perk to have on the weapon. Pulse Monitor can come in handy in certain scenarios and close fights, giving you an edge over reloading the weapon and Handling as well.

How to get Tusk of the Boar in Destiny 2

Tusk of the Boar is an Iron Banner exclusive gear introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. Since it is still a fairly new weapon in the season, you can get a curated version from Saladin's inventory after ranking up his reputation. This will allow you to unlock the weapon in your Collections for further Focused Decoding.

For randomized rolls, head to the Focused Decoding section in Saladin's inventory and look for Tusk of the Boar. Note that the weapon won't be available in the Legacy section. You need one Iron Engram and 20,000 Glimmer for one copy of the weapon.