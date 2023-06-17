Destiny 2 Unexpected Resurgence Glaive god rolls, how to get, and more

Unexpected Resurgence is the newest entry in Destiny 2's Glaive inventory. With multiple options to choose from the weapon type, this specific Trials weapon has surprised everyone with its increased base stats and perk columns. Since it is an Adaptive Framed archetype, players can expect to balance the weapon's role based on PvE add clears and PvP one-shots.

As mentioned, the Unexpected Resurgence Glaive is available exclusively via the Trials of Osiris, as it is a brand-new piece of gear added in with Season of the Deep. Hence, everyone is recommended to unlock the weapon first from Saint-14's inventory and then focus on it separately.

The following article lists every perk combination you can use on Unexpected Resurgence for all game modes.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to obtain the Unexpected Resurgence Glaive in Destiny 2?

Unexpected Resurgence is an Adaptive Framed Arc Glaive, joining the ranks of Enigma, Lubrae's Ruin, and Nezarec's Whisper. It is the newest Glaive from the Trials of Osiris, available as a curated drop from Rank 16 of Saint-14. However, once the weapon gets unlocked in the inventory, players can focus on random perks within the "Focused Decoding" section.

The curated perk will include Thresh and Unstoppable Force in the last two columns. Focus each copy of the Unexpected Resurgence will cost 1 Trials Engram, 20,000 Glimmer, and 25 Legendary Shards.

Players should note that Bungie recently made a few adjustments with the Glaive's perk pools, moving the Impulse Amplifier perk to the left column and adding Swashbuckler and Voltshot in the right column. Based on D2Foundry, it seems that the base numbers across all stats have been recorded to be higher in the Unexpected Resurgence compared to its Adaptive Frame counterparts.

The difference in stats on all Adaptive Glaives (Image via D2Foundry)

Adding damage perks such as Swashbuckler and Voltshot makes the Unexpected Resurgence even more powerful for shutting down elite enemies and large groups of mobs.

What is the god roll for Unexpected Resurgence in Destiny 2 PvE?

Unexpected Resurgence (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perk combination on the Unexpected Resurgence for Destiny 2 PvP:

Supercooled Accelerator and Range and Reload Speed.

Swap Mag for weapon's ready and stow speed.

Subsistence for auto-reload and overflow upon final blows.

Voltshot for jolting targets after reloading upon kills.

Other perks, such as Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, and Swashbuckler, are some great replacements in the fourth column.

What is the god roll for Unexpected Resurgence in Destiny 2 PvP?

Destiny 2 Unexpected Resurgence Glaive (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perk combination on the Unexpected Resurgence for Destiny 2 PvE:

Auxillary Reserves for increased shield duration and charge time.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Tilting at Windmills for increased movement speed while shielding.

Unstoppable Force for increased projectile damage based on blocked damage.

Rampage and Impulse Amplifier is a great perk combination for PvP as well.

Poll : 0 votes