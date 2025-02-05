Diablo 3: How to get Avarice Band, and its unique effects

The Avarice Band in Diablo 3 is a ring that may not have any combat-related power-ups but can make your life much easier. With the release of Season 34, many newbies and veterans alike are trying out the game. If you're among the new players just starting the game, getting the Avarice Band can help you optimize your grinding cycles.

In this guide, we explain more about this Legendary ring in Diablo 3 and how to find it.

What is Avarice Band in Diablo 3 and how to find it?

Open the Caches for a chance of getting the ring (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Avarice Band is a Legendary ring in Diablo 3 that offers a unique gold-related effect. When equipped, it increases the pickup radius for gold and health globes by 1 yard each time gold is collected. The effect lasts 10 seconds and can accumulate up to 30 times. This property allows for increased efficiency in gathering resources.

The ring can only be acquired from Horadric Caches, which are awarded for completing all five bounties in an act. Specifically, the Avarice Band is found in caches obtained from Act III and Act IV. Since this item is exclusive to Reaper of Souls, you must have the expansion enabled to obtain it.

Item level and stats

The Avarice Band becomes available as early as level 12, but its stats scale according to the character level at the time of acquisition. While the ring's primary legendary effect remains unchanged regardless of level, its affixes vary. The possible properties include:

One of three primary attributes: Dexterity, Strength, or Intelligence (+24–29 at level 12)

Dexterity, Strength, or Intelligence (+24–29 at level 12) Critical Hit Chance Increase: Between 1.0% and 2.0%

Between 1.0% and 2.0% Bonus Gold from Monsters: 9–12% extra

9–12% extra Two additional random magical properties

Best uses for Avarice Band

The ring can be used in Kanai's Cube (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite offering minimal combat effects, the Avarice Band is particularly valuable in certain farming and speed-clearing setups. Here are some ideal uses for the ring:

Gold Farming Builds: When paired with items such as Goldskin, Kymbo's Gold, Goldwrap, and the Boon of the Hoarder gem, the Avarice Band significantly enhances gold collection, making it a staple in gold-based builds.

When paired with items such as and the gem, the Avarice Band significantly enhances gold collection, making it a staple in gold-based builds. Speed Farming Nephalem Rifts: The ring's effect also boosts the pickup radius for Health Globes and Nephalem Rift progress orbs. This helps you quickly gather orbs to complete rifts faster.

The ring's effect also boosts the pickup radius for Health Globes and Nephalem Rift progress orbs. This helps you quickly gather orbs to complete rifts faster. Follower Compatibility: The ring’s legendary effect is emanated , meaning that it works even when equipped by a Follower . This allows you to benefit from its effects without using a primary ring slot.

The ring’s legendary effect is , meaning that it works even when equipped by a . This allows you to benefit from its effects without using a primary ring slot. Altar of Rites Synergy: While the Avarice Band affects both gold and health pickups, an even stronger orb pickup effect is available through the Reach seal at the Altar of Rites, making this ring a useful addition to characters optimizing for efficiency.

The Avarice Band in Diablo 3 is essential if you're focusing on gold farming and efficient speed runs. Though it does not provide direct combat enhancements, its ability to maximize resource collection and improve farming efficiency makes it a valuable asset in certain builds.

