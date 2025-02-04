Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare guide (Season 34)

Diablo 3’s most recent Season 34: Light’s Calling has begun, which means it’s time to look at the incredibly fun yet challenging Echoing Nightmare gameplay mode. Originally a seasonal event, it was transformed into a game mode that gamers could play at any time because it was so popular.

In Diablo 3's Echoing Nightmare, players grind through waves of increasingly stronger enemies, either alone or in a group. It’s connected to Greater Rifts and Challenge Rifts in a way because to take part, you need Petrified Screams from Rift Guardians. This article explains more.

Tips for taking part in Echoing Nightmare in Diablo 3 Season 34

When playing Echoing Nightmare in Diablo 3 Season 34, the first thing you must do when you spawn is to complete the map. This will help you see where the enemies are spawning. This way, you can locate and destroy them as quickly as possible. It also shows you where the Pylons are. Make sure to defeat any bosses and Hellish Machinations as soon as they spawn — take them out first.

If you're going to run Echoing Nightmare solo, a flavor of Demon Hunter is recommended (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For the most part, the early waves — even through 70 or so — will be a piece of cake. As long as you have a decent build and gear, you can obliterate enemies as they spawn. Things start getting challenging only at around level 100 or so of Echoing Nightmare in Diablo 3.

You get access to a few Pylons in Season 34's Echoing Nightmare. However, use them wisely and avoid clicking them randomly. Use the Speed Pylon at around wave 100 if you’re having trouble with the green meteors that fall.

If you struggle the first time — likely around a 30% Overwhelmed meter — use the Power Pylon, as it increases your damage by 400%. Then, when there are many enemies and you find yourself struggling, click Conduit Pylon and Channeling Pylon to get extra damage, remove your costs, and reduce your casting time so you can potentially get a few more waves cleared.

With the right build, it's almost too easy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Raxxanterax)

There’s another strategy that some players recommended to hit a nice, easy wave 125 as well. Pick up the Speed Pylon between waves 30-40, Channeling Pylon between 60-70, and Conduit and Power together between 95-100. These should help you push through to 125 with little difficulty.

There are a few builds that stand out for clearing Echoing Nightmare in D3 Season 34, but I think that Embodiment of Marauder Demon Hunter is the best solo choice. All those crazy Sentry drops, on top of its absolutely bonkers wave clear and damage.

I’ve always felt Demon Hunter is one of the best classes in Diablo 3 to wave clear anyway. If you aren’t a fan of this build, Unhallowed Essence Demon Hunter also does some amazing things in this mode.

Check out our other Diablo guides and features:

