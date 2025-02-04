Diablo 3: When do Challenge Rifts Reset?

Challenge Rifts in Diablo 3, a significant aspect of the title, are based on Greater Rifts that players have completed in the game in the past. They often tend to vary from week to week, and if you want to take part in one, you must first have completed a Greater Rift somewhere on your account. If you haven’t done this, you cannot access Challenge Rifts. Thankfully, they reset on a fairly regular basis - if you don’t like the current offering, you don’t have to wait for long.

If you left Diablo 3 after the Darkening of Tristram event and want to take a walk down memory lane, you can take part in a Challenge Rift - but when do they reset? That’s what we’re here to talk about today.

When Challenge Rifts reset in Diablo 3

Challenge Rifts reset in Diablo 3 each Monday, at 1 pm PST/4 pm EST. At this point, the next Challenge Rift will begin, and players can start pushing the limits of their seasonal characters in the next fun mini-dungeon. At the time of writing, players are on Challenge Rift 398, which likely varies based on your region.

Trending

If you want to jump into Challenge Rifts, you must first complete a Greater Rift (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In this one, you’re controlling an incredibly squishy Witch Doctor, going through maps with the Plague Tunnels and Cave tags, as well as Shield and Conduit Pylons. It appears that Blizzard just takes people’s Greater Rifts and transforms them into these incredibly difficult challenges. Thus, if you don’t like the current Challenge Rift in Diablo 3, you wait until next Monday afternoon; it’ll be gone, and you won’t have to worry about it anymore.

However, that does mean you need to complete at least one Greater Rift in Diablo 3. To get access, you must complete a regular Nephalem Rift at level 70 and defeat the Rift Guardians. Then, you take the Greater Riftstone to Orek in Bastion’s Keep Stronghold and he’ll open the rift for you.

From there, complete the challenges it sets out for you, and then you can take part in the limited-time Challenge Rifts in D3 - until they reset, in which case you’ll have an entirely new experience waiting for you.

That’s what makes them so interesting. Completing them can put you on the leaderboard, and also grant you a Challenge Rift Cache if you complete it within the time limit. They grant players Gold, Blood Shards, Deaths’ Breath, Veiled Crystals, and so much more.

Check out our other Diablo guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback