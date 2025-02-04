Diablo 3: How to get Reaper's Wraps, and its unique effects

Diablo 3 features a large amount of thrilling gear, and among it are the Reaper’s Wraps. Depending on how far you are in the game, you may not have seen them yet, but they’re worth a spot in your arsenal. Some players disagree on the utility of this piece of gear since you aren’t guaranteed to get any kind of +damage on them. In that regard, other bracers can be much better.

While the seasons in Diablo 3 often repeat at this point, the game recently came back into the spotlight as the Darkening of Tristram event returned. However, if you want Reaper’s Wraps in D3, you don’t need to head to Tristram - you must fight a far more powerful boss.

How to make Reaper’s Wraps in Diablo 3

Reaper’s Wraps must be crafted in Diablo 3, and you receive the recipe by defeating Malthael. As long as you’re level 70 when you defeat him, getting the recipe is almost a sure thing. In our experience, it dropped the first time, and many other players reported the same thing. It could be your second or third time fighting the boss, though, so please keep that in mind.

All you must do is bust up Malthael until he drops the pattern (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’ve learned the recipe, head to the Blacksmith, and select Craft Armor, then Bracers. You should see the orange text Reaper’s Wraps in Diablo 3. You can make them at any time, but you need the following reagents:

20x Reusable Parts

20x Arcane Dust

50x Veiled Crystal

1x Caldeum Nightshade

1x Arreat War Tapestry

65,000 gold

The Caldeum Nightshade drops from Act II Horadric Caches, and the Arreat War Tapestry drops from Act III Horadric Caches. After you have the reagents, just select Craft and hope for the best on your rolls.

What are Reaper’s Wraps unique effects in Diablo 3?

Your results will almost certainly differ (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As with all legendary crafts in Diablo 3, the Reaper’s Wraps come with 5 random Magic Properties. In my case, I received the following on my Reaper’s Wraps, for my Crusader, for better or worse:

Fire Skills deal 20% increased damage

+582 Strength

+554 Vitality

Critical Hit Chance increased by 4.5%

+181 Cold Resistance (Secondary)

However, what appeals to players the most is its unique effect. While equipped with the Reaper’s Wraps, picking up Health Globes restores X% of your primary resource. This effect cannot occur more than once every 2 seconds. If you spread them out enough, you can, in theory, have nearly unlimited resources. That’s what makes them so fun to use.

