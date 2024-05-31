Diablo 4 Anniversary Event: March of The Goblins date and rewards

Diablo 4’s first anniversary is almost here, as is the second year of service of Diablo Immortal. To celebrate this, Blizzard Entertainment is giving out some gifts to players of both games, as well as some experience bonuses and more. There’s lots to be excited about, though these events will only be available for a limited time.

The loot-filled Action RPG has gone through quite a few changes, with the current season being incredibly popular. Diablo 4 has come a long way, and now that it’s time to celebrate its Anniversary event, here’s everything that you can look forward to in June 2024.

Diablo 4’s anniversary event ‘March of The Goblins’ is handing out gifts and Mother’s Blessing

The Diablo 4 Anniversary event gives free cosmetics and plenty of exp/gold (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are two parts to the Diablo 4 Anniversary event called March of The Goblins. The event itself technically takes place between June 6 through June 13, but players will have until June 20, 2024, to claim their gifts from the in-game shop. You can see the items available in the image above: A weapon for each class, a horse, and a bone-themed set of armor for the mount.

As a part of March of The Goblins in Diablo 4’s Anniversary event, there will be more Loot Goblins around the map. They’ll also drop more loot than ever before. There’s also word of increased Greed Shrines. If that weren’t enough to get you ready to grind, Dungeons have the possibility of Loot Goblins coming together in duos - or perhaps even larger numbers. This will last from June 6 to June 13, 2024.

Look out for groups of Loot Goblins during the Diablo 4 Anniversary event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re looking to try out a leveling build in Season 4, this is a great time to do it. The second part of this event is The Mother’s Blessing. For ten days, players will, according to Blizzard, “earn Experience at 25% and Gold at a 50% (multiplicative) increased rate.” This will affect both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers.

The developers made sure players know that this buff will stack with other exp/gold buffs, so using Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression will stack together with this static exp buff.

Diablo Immortal players will also get rewards on Diablo 4 anniversary

Diablo 4 isn't the only game with an Anniversary in June (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Between June 6 and 13, 2024, Diablo Immortal players will also have some exciting rewards. They also have an increased number of Loot Goblins to tackle, and will also have some weekly tasks to complete. These will help players gather crafting materials, gold, Legendary Items, and the Glorious Dawn Portal Cosmetic. This is only available during the anniversary event, as is the Special Anniversary Avatar Frame:

3 Tasks: 3 bound Legendary Crests

3 bound Legendary Crests 9 Tasks: 1 Rare Gem and Familiar Contract

1 Rare Gem and Familiar Contract 15 Tasks: 7 Rare Crests and the Glorious Dawn Portal

There’s also a brand-new Legendary Gem, being given away as a gift. From June 13 to June 20, 2024, a Quality 2, 5-Star Stormvault Legendary Gem will be available for all players to claim.

A Diablo 4 boss will also be available for players to tackle: Avarice the Gold Cursed. The massive foe will be available to fight multiple times, though the first victory each day will grant a Legendary item, and has a chance to drop normal Gems.

The Trial, Trial of Plunder will be a modified version of Trial of the Hordes, but with Loot Goblins showing up to drop their wares for you as well. Don’t hesitate to cut them down - they count towards your overall score in this mode.

This is a pretty intense buff - while it lasts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s also a 200% reward buff that will be available for 36 hours of in-game time (it does not count down when you aren’t logged in), that grants more rewards for the following game modes:

Horadric Bestiary

Helliquary Raids

Challenge Rifts

Bounties

Elder Rifts

Fishing

Castle Cyrangar

Monster Kills

Battle Pass points from Codex Tasks

These are pretty rad wings (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bard Contract Owners can summon their companions to play a tune for them around from June 6 to June 20, 2024. If you can’t find your Bard, check your inbox. Finally, there’s also a Cosmetic set of heavenly wings that are available from the Phantom Market, from June 13 through July 11, 2024. It grants the Prophet’s Progeny Kill Streak visual and Prophet’s Progeny Aura cosmetic effects. They will be usable for 30 days after initially unlocked.

Both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal are celebrating their anniversaries next month, so don’t miss out on all the fun of slaughtering the forces of Hell.