5 best leveling builds for Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn

Diablo 4 Season 4 is a very exciting time to get back into the game, so if you haven’t played for a while, it’s time to level up again! There are plenty of great ways to play the game, but today, we’re just focusing on going from Level 1 to 50 as fast and fun as possible. These are builds that are safe, easy to play, and generally a lot of fun. Some of these are even builds that can seamlessly transition into end-game play without much effort.

In particular, the Minion Summoning Necromancer is easily the best way to play the entire season, though Necro in general is just amazing right now. Please bear in mind that we aren’t suggesting these are the only ways to play. You should always choose what’s more fun for you, over something considered “optimal.”

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Best leveling builds to play in Diablo 4 Season 4

1) Minion Summoning Necromancer

Minion Necro gets out of hand entirely too fast (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Abilities Used

Blight

Corpse Explosion

Raise Skeleton

Summon Golem

Decrepify

Blood Mist

Without question, Minion Summoning Necromancer is the most fun and easiest way to level right now. This is how I’m playing Season 4 in Diablo 4, in my downtime. As a long-time Necromancer fan, it’s nice to see this build finally get what it was due. From the equipment in the Seasonal Journey to overall buffs, it’s incredibly powerful.

Between casting Blight, setting your Skeleton army on people, and casting waves of Corpse Explosion, it’s incredibly satisfying. It’s not an especially complex build at all. When it comes to your Book of the Dead, you want Reaper Skeletons, Shadow Mages, and a Bone Golem. There’s no challenge; walk the land and cover it in blight and dead bodies.

2) Penetrating Shot Rogue

Penetrating Shot is just pure, unfiltered damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Abilities Used

Penetrating Shot

Heartseeker

Shadow Imbuement

Poison Imbuement

Dark Shroud

Shadow Step

Frankly, I was torn between Penetrating Shot and Barrage Shot, which is admittedly an extremely powerful build. Penetrating Shot Rogue is all about huge numbers, and big, beefy crits. It smashes through enemies with the greatest ease and is perfectly viable for the endgame, with some adjustments.

Since you’re using Penetrating Shot, this Diablo 4 Season 4 build has no worries about killing multiple enemies in a row. Sure, it doesn’t have the spread that Barrage does, but Barrage dreams of melting enemies like this build does. Whether AOE packs or singular bosses, nothing stops this Rogue.

3) Chain Lightning Sorcerer

Chain Lightning Sorc absolutely demolishes the forces of Hell (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Abilities Used

Chain Lightning

Spark

Teleport

Ice Armor

Unstable Currents

Frost Nova

I don’t play a lot of Sorcerer in Diablo 4, but that might change with Season 4. I’m a huge fan of how powerful Chain Lightning builds feel right now. The idea is that you want to spam Chain Lightning, and grab those amazing Crackling Energy orbs, thanks to Destructive Chain Lightning. That gives us the resources to keep spamming Chain Lightning, so enemies die faster and faster.

As it pertains to endgame, I don’t like Chain Lightning as much. I’d rather swap to the far more powerful Ball Lightning build. But this build has a few defensive cooldowns, Spark to keep your critical strike chance up, and of course, Chain Lightning to bring the pain alongside Unstable Currents.

4) Rend Barbarian

Rend is still fun! I don't care what anyone says (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Abilities Used

Flay

Rend

Rallying Cry

Leap

Charge

Iron Maelstrom

When it comes to Barbarian, I haven’t been as excited to play them as I have in previous seasons. Once I get one to end-game, that’s a different story, because that looks fun. But I’m not particularly excited about any of the leveling builds: Charge, Upheaval, Double Swing, and what have you. However, Rend has never steered me wrong, and that remains the same here.

This Diablo 4 Season 4 leveling build is unsurprisingly focused around Rend. You use Flay to help build bleed, and generate Rage, and then Rend to smash foes to pieces. Gather up a group of enemies, throw your Rallying Cry on, and grind your foes into meaty chunks. It’s not a hard build to play and is super satisfying.

5) Companion Druid

Animal friends make life better - and also make killing better (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Abilities Used

Shred

Claw

Rabies

Wolves

Poison Creeper

Blood Howl

Companions for Druids got a pretty serious buff in Diablo 4 Season 4, so Poison Companion is my leveling build of choice. It’s a fun Werewolf/Melee build, and it shreds through most content in the early game. It won’t take much time to take this all the way to Level 50, that’s for sure. While it’s not the build I’d use in the end-game (Tornado is), this gets most of its useful abilities very early.

You have Shred/Claw for your melee abilities, and Wolves/Poison Creeper for your companions. Then there’s Blood Howl and Rabies to shapeshift into the powerful Werewolf form. It’s an incredibly fun build, but I still think Tornados will be better in the late game.

