How to get Arreat's Bearing in Diablo 4 (Season 4)

Arreat’s Bearing in Diablo 4 is one of the powerful new uniques you can unlock during Season 4’s content. Each new unique is built for particular players and archetypes in mind, and this one’s all about Barbarians. One loadout in particular is going to love this item I think, but only time will tell if it becomes a must-have meta pick for the coming Season. At first glance, it looks incredibly powerful, though.

We’ll go over what it does, where you can find this unique, and what loadouts are likely going to love Arreat’s Bearing the most. Out of all of the uniques we’ve looked at so far, this one looks like it could be the most fun for the least amount of effort.

Where to find Arreat’s Bearing in Diablo 4

Lord Zir holds this item, and has a rare chance to drop it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Arreat’s Bearing in Diablo 4 can only be found in World Tier 4, and if you want to target farm it, choose Lord Zir. Lord Zir was the primary antagonist of the Diablo 4 Season of Blood update (Season 3), and is certainly no pushover.

Uniques can generally be found in so many places. Helltide Chests have a chance to drop any Unique, for example. You can also find them on regular enemies, Elites, in Nightmare Dungeons, and off of bosses. However, as far as the unique loot tables go, we know for certain that Lord Zir has a chance to drop these ancestral pants for Barbarians.

Arreat’s Bearing’s stats in Diablo 4

Here's what this mighty pair of pants does. Stats provided by Wowhead (Image via Wowhead.com)

Arreat’s Bearing in Diablo 4 is one of the Season 4 specific uniques, revealed last week as items players can seek out. While it will likely be an incredibly rare item to see drop, considering where it is found, it’s also quite powerful. It gives Barbarians all the things they want to have: Armor, more health, more strength, damage reduction, and ultimate cooldown reduction.

However, the unique affix of this item is what we’re curious to see perform. When you cast Call of the Ancients, you summon a series of spirits to help you in battle. However, with this pair of pants equipped, they perform some flashy, incredible new attacks:

Arreat’s Bearing’s stats

925 Item power

Ancestral Unique Pants

925 Armor

+Maximum Life

Ultimate Cooldown Reduction

+Strength

Damage Reduction

Ancients you summon are empowered: Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over four seconds when he leaps. Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds. Mawdac ignites the ground, Burning enemies for additional damage over four seconds when he upheaves the ground.

What builds will benefit most from Arreat’s Bearing

It’s going to be interesting to see if this item will bring Call of the Ancients back to the forefront. That Barbarian ultimate is often seen on Hammer of the Ancients builds, as well as Whirlwind builds. However, Wrath of the Berserker can often be picked instead of Call of the Ancients, for the sheer devastation it brings.

Arreat’s Bearing has solid stats, and brings way more screen control and damage to the Call of the Ancient’s ability. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen this item in action yet, but I still have a good feeling that it could become a popular pick going forward.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides

Diablo 4 Season 4 release date || Season 4 changes || Season 4 PTR start date || All titles || Vessel of Hatred expected release date || Uber unique tier list || How to get Ebonpiercer || 1.3.4 patch notes ||