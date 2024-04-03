How to get Ebonpiercer in Diablo 4 (Season 4)

Ebonpiercer is one of the many new uniques in Diablo 4, and it’s aimed at Necromancers. High-level Necromancer players will definitely want this item in their build, depending on what sort of character they’re playing. But, it appears to be targeting a pretty popular build—at least for this writer. While uniques at this level can drop in a wide assortment of places in the higher World Tiers, Blizzard revealed this Season’s loot table.

Season 4 launches soon, so if you want to play a Necromancer and grab Ebonpiercer, we’ll help you find that powerful amulet, tell you what it does, and much more.

Let’s dive right into where you can find this incredible piece of gear.

How to get Ebonpiercer in Diablo 4

This particular amulet will drop off of World Tier 3 and 4 Grigoire, though at an unknown percentage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ebonpiercer in Diablo 4 can be found by defeating Grigore, on World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint was introduced back in Season 2 of D4, and he’s certainly a challenging foe, no matter what difficulty level you find him at. Hiowever, this boss is not going to guaranteed drop the new amulet. Like all items in this Action RPG, you’re going to have to farm it a great deal. However, this Unique is only available in Season 4.

While Uniques drop in various places in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4, fighting Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint is the most likely place it will drop. Other than that, you can find uniques on enemies, Treasure Goblins, World Bosses, the World Boss Caches, Helltide Chests, and Nightmare Dungeons.

Ebonpiercer’s stats in Diablo 4

The known stats for this item, courtesy of Wowhead (Image via Wowhead.com)

Ebonpiercer is one of the brand-new uniques revealed in Season 4 of Diablo 4, and it’s a pretty potent amulet for Necromancers. While the exact stats and percentages on the Ancestral Unique Amulet could vary, here is what is currently known about the item:

Ebonpiercer stats

Item Level: 925

925 Ancestral Unique Amulet.

+19.0% Resistance to All Elements.

+Shadow Damage Over Time.

Damage Reduction from Shadow Damage over Time-Affected Enemies.

Essence Cost Reduction.

+Movement Speed.

Blight also shoots four smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over three seconds.

What build could gain the most from Ebonpiercer?

This is a potentially wildly overpowered item. Ebonpiercer in Diablo 4 offers everything a Necromancer could want: more damage, damage reduction, cost reduction, and movement speed. Then it buffs one of the classes’ most powerful spells: Blight.

In particular, this could favor any build of the Necromancer class that utilizes Blight; for my money, it’s going to do the best for builds like Blight Corpse Explosion. Any Necromancer build that has this ability as an option is going to really love the item.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides

Diablo 4 Season 4 release date || Season 4 changes || Season 4 PTR start date || All titles || Vessel of Hatred expected release date || Overpowered Necromancer builds || Season 3 build tier list || 1.3.4 patch notes ||